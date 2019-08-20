Apple Card launches in the US, adds Uber to 3 percent cash back list

Apple Card: Now will the masses embrace mobile payment? Apple’s upcoming credit card relies on the iPhone and offers rewards for contactless payments. Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani debate if that’s enough for mass mobile payment adoption. Read more: https://zd.net/2xqKX9T

After launching earlier this month through an invite program, anyone in the US can now apply for an Apple Card, Apple's mainly digital credit card.

If you want to apply for an Apple Card, you will need an iPhone 6 or newer, running iOS 12.4. Open the Wallet app, tap on the "+" symbol to add a card, and select Apple Card from the list of options. You'll need to fill out some information, and a few seconds later, you'll receive a credit limit and APR offer. If you accept, your account is instantly open and ready to use via Apple Pay.

Apple Card users earn Daily Cash, based on how and where the card is used. Using the physical card earns 1%, using Apple Pay for contactless payment earns 2%, and prior to the full launch, only purchases from Apple earned 3%. However, Apple has added Uber and Uber Eats to the list of purchases that qualify for 3% daily cash rewards.

I've been using the Apple Card and have been writing about the experience. Everything has been impressively simple and very Apple-like. From managing my account through the Wallet app, activating the titanium physical card, to making payments -- it doesn't feel like a typical credit card. But, it's important to remember it is a credit card at the end of the day.

One potential downside to Apple Card is how much it relies on the iPhone. If you lose your phone or decide to switch to Android, routine tasks like making payments will have to be done over the phone, and you'll lack any insight into monitoring your spending and balance.

Are you applying for an Apple Card now that it's widely available? Let us know in the comments.