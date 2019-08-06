Apple Card launches today, if you're lucky enough to get an invite

Apple Card: Now will the masses embrace mobile payment? Apple’s upcoming credit card relies on the iPhone and offers rewards for contactless payments. Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani debate if that’s enough for mass mobile payment adoption. Read more: https://zd.net/2xqKX9T

If you signed up to be notified when the Apple Card is available, check your inbox. Apple has begun sending out preview invites to randomly selected users who signed up for notifications on the Apple Card website.

The rollout follows the Apple Card's announcement in March, and more recently Apple CEO Tim Cook's confirmation that the Apple Card would launch in August.

According to TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino, who had early access to the Apple Card, the full launch of Apple Card will take place later in August and requires iOS 12.4.

The Apple Card is Apple's take on a different approach to how credit cards are used, statements are handled, and rewards are redeemed, without any fees. After signing up for an Apple Card via the Wallet app on an iPhone, the card will be added to Apple Pay and available immediately for contactless payments as well as online purchases.

A physical card that bares only the Apple logo -- lacking your name, a number, expiration date, or CVV number -- will arrive in the mail a few days later.

Apple Card users can earn cash-back rewards with each purchase that are transferred to an Apple Cash card in your Apple Pay account. The level cash-back ranges between 1% made with the physical card, 2% for any contactless payments, and 3% for any purchases made with Apple.

You can sign up to be notified about the Apple Cards full launch and potentially receive a preview invite, by visiting the Apple Card site and clicking on the "Notify Me" button in the top-right corner.