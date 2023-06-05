Apple didn't talk about it, but iOS 17 adds AirTag and Find My device sharing

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Did you happen to catch Apple's WWDC 23 keynote? At times it felt as if the company speed-read through a ton of information and announcements in order to make room for spending 40 minutes on the announcement and demonstrations of its augmented reality Vision Pro headset.
Also: Apple just announced a ton of software features at WWDC. Here's everything new
For example, when covering the iPhone's next major software update in iOS 17, we saw Apple walk through changes to the Phone app, Messages, FaceTime, a new Journal app and some other improvements. It felt as if the update was a little light on meaningful features.
Thankfully, however, Apple published an iOS 17 preview page where the company walks through all of the new features coming in the update. There's all of the stuff that was covered in the keynote, of course, but then there's also other nuggets of information like the fact you can mark shared images as sensitive content and apply what amounts to be a NSFW blur to them that the recipient will have to acknowledge before viewing the photo.
Also: The best Apple deals: iPads, MacBooks, and more on sale
Or you can take a picture of your plate of food and find similar recipes. Maps can now be downloaded for offline access, and Apple is adding EV charging stations to your route.
As I was browsing through all of the features Apple didn't mention during the keynote, I found one that should definitely have made the announcement. (To be fair, if you look at the image at the top of this post, Apple did include it on a slide shown during the keynote.)
Starting with iOS 17, you can share AirTags and other Find My network accessories with up to five other people. That's huge news and a feature that AirTag users have asked for since the launch of the small tracking devices.
For those who don't understand or know, here's why: Apple's anti-stalking features will alert you whenever a Find My device or AirTag that is registered to someone else is traveling with you. That means every time you borrow your partners' car keys that have an AirTag on the keyring, you're constantly getting notifications on your iPhone that there's an unknown AirTag with you.
Also: Every hardware product Apple announced at WWDC today
By making it possible to share AirTags, you not only eliminate those pesky and annoying alerts, but you also make it possible for those you share the AirTag with to track down the lost item.
I assume you will be able to share the tags with anyone you have added to Apple Family Sharing, but I could be wrong. From a privacy standpoint, it's what makes the most sense.