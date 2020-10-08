Apple extending some free Apple TV+ trials, says CNBC

Apple will extend subscriptions to its Apple TV+ service that were going to end next month by three additional months, according to a report this afternoon by CNBC's Kif Leswing, citing remarks by Apple to CNBC.

The subscriptions in question are those that were initiated last year with a purchase of an Apple hardware devices. Those one-year subscriptions would begin to expire in November, but will now be extended.

Writes Leswing,