Apple extending some free Apple TV+ trials, says CNBC

Subscriptions bundled with hardware that would have ended in November will extended by three months.

Apple will extend subscriptions to its Apple TV+ service that were going to end next month by three additional months, according to a report this afternoon by CNBC's Kif Leswing, citing remarks by Apple to CNBC. 

The subscriptions in question are those that were initiated last year with a purchase of an Apple hardware devices. Those one-year subscriptions would begin to expire in November, but will now be extended.

Writes Leswing,

Now subscribers whose trials expire before February will get three additional months of Apple TV+ for free. This means that someone who bought an iPhone on Dec. 1 and activated Apple TV+ on the same day will have access to the service through March 1, when billing starts.

