Apple iOS 14.7 update rolls out: Combined Apple Card accounts and more

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Monday released iOS 14.7, Apple Watch 7.6, and TVOS 14.7. The updates include several new features, security improvements, and performance enhancements.

You can download and install the update on an iPhone right now by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Update: Initially it appeared iPadOS 14.7 was rolling out alongside the rest of the updates, but a few hours later the iPad update has yet to reach any of our devices. We'll update this post when it finally goes live.

The most notable additions to the iPhone include support for the recently announced MagSafe Battery Pack ahead of orders arriving later this week. Apple also added the ability for Apple Card users in the same family to combine accounts and share one account.

Combined accounts is something Apple Card users have been asking for since it launched two years ago, and was something Apple had said would launch in July after announcing Apple Card Family and the ability to share your card with others in your Family Sharing group.

Here's the full changelog captured on an iPhone 12 Pro: