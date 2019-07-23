Apple iPhone 11 will have Lightning connector, new camera features, ditch 3D Touch: Report

New iPhone rumors point to a comeback for Touch ID, but is it needed? Apple's next iPhone needs more than Touch ID to remain competitive. Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani talk to Karen Roby in a Face ID face-off. Read more: https://zd.net/2xqKX9T

We're only a couple of months away from Apple unveiling the latest iPhone models, and so we're bound to see leaks and reports detailing what we should expect. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, the iPhone 11 (or will it be iPhone XI?) will come in three different models, just like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR launch last year.

There will be two higher-end models, similar to the XS and XS Max, and another XR-like iPhone. All three models will use the same display technology as their predecessors, meaning 3x Retina OLED displays for the XS and XS Max upgrades and a 2x Liquid Retina LCD display for the XR upgrade. Apple will use its latest A13 processor in all three variants, as well.

Contrary to speculation that Apple would move away from its proprietary Lightning connector after switching to USB-C for the iPad Pro line last year, 9to5Mac's sources who have reportedly seen the new iPhones claim the upcoming devices will keep the Lighting connector.

With each iPhone launch, Apple adds features to the camera app and improves the iPhones positioning as the best smartphone camera. This year's release will have a new feature called Smart Frame that takes advantage of the three lenses on the back of the phone. Essentially, Smart Frame captures a wider area than what the photographer can see in the viewfinder, and after the photo is captured, they can go back and crop the photo to include the surrounding area. After a set amount of time, Smart Frame will delete the extra portion of the photo from the iPhone.

The iPhone 11's front-facing camera is getting an upgrade as well, adding slow-motion support up to 120 frames-per-second, according to the report.

Finally, 9to5Mac's report echos previous reports that Apple is getting rid of 3D Touch, the pressure-sensitive feature that can trigger hidden menus and previews in apps. The problem with 3D Touch is that it's been hard for users to discover when and where to press on the iPhone's display to use the feature. According to 9to5Mac, a new Taptic Engine has been designed for the iPhone 11. The Taptic Engine is what Apple uses for iPhone vibration. The new engine could, potentially, do a better job at providing feedback with subtle taps and vibrations when a user interacts with the display.

Apple typically announces new iPhone's in September, followed by release a week later. If Apple sticks to that release timeframe, we're just about two months away from having Apple's latest iPhone in our hands.