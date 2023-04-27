Apple is working on an AI health coaching service, according to reports

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Many people aspire to reach their peak health and wellness, but often struggle to achieve it. As a result, the wellness and health market is booming with fitness trackers, sleep trackers, meditation apps and more.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on an AI-powered health coaching service.

The service, codenamed Quartz, will use Apple Watch data to create tailored coaching programs that can make suggestions regarding better exercising, sleeping and eating practices, according to the report.

Also: Which Apple Watch is right for you? Series 8, Ultra, SE, and more compared

Users would have to pay a monthly fee for the service, which would be available on its own app. A launch date for the service was not disclosed, but the report says it is planned for next year.

It makes sense that Apple is capitalizing on the AI craze by introducing innovative ways to incorporate AI into its products, especially in an area like health and wellness that has lots of user interest too.

Apple also has health related services launching in the short term.

The tech-giant plans to make its iPhone health app accessible to more users by rolling out an iPad version of the app, which will allow users to view their health data on a larger screen. The iPad health app will be packaged in with iPadOS 17, according to the report.

Also: Boston Dynamics robot dog can answer your questions now, thanks to ChatGPT

The company's health app is also anticipated to get new tools for tracking moods and vision conditions, such as nearsightedness.

The initial version of the mood tracker allows users to log their moods and emotions, answer questions about their day and compare their results over time. However, in the future Apple plans to optimize by adding mood recognition via speech as well as other device interactions, according to the report.

Both the iPad health app and the initial mood tracker are expected to be unveiled in June at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.