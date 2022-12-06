Apple just extended its iPhone self service repair to more countries

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple has opened up its Self Service Repair program to the UK and seven more European countries.

This is the first expansion outside of the US since Apple launched the program in April, offering consumers repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools so they can fix their own iPhones. These are not available for the latest iPhone 14 models.

"Customers who wish to complete their own repairs will be able to perform many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon," Apple notes in a press release.

The Apple parts, tools and manuals can be obtained from the third-party run Self Service Repair Store. It's open to customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

The Self Service Repair won't for everyone as it's aimed at those with experience in repairing electronic devices. But at least this set of customers do have the choice to do repairs on their own with genuine Apple parts.

On the other hand, probably replacing a battery without destroying other parts can be tricky without specialist equipment, as the repairers from iFixit showed when rating the iPhone 14 the most repairable iPhone in years.

The iPhone 12 Battery Bundle, for example, costs UK customers £70.94, and includes the battery, screw kit, display adhesives, and security screws. After completing repairs, the customer needs to contact the Apple parts supplies operator to initiate a system configuration.

But, to get an iPhone 12's battery replaced by Apple costs £69. So, customers have more choice, but in that instance don't save any money by DIY. With AppleCare+, and if the battery's holds less than 80% of its original capacity, it's free.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer emphasized that Apple designs products to be "durable and rarely require maintenance or repair."

"But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That's why we're excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals."

Apple notes Self Service Repair is part of its efforts to "further expand access to repairs and increase repairability of products over time." Beyond giving customers direct access, it also means bringing independent and Apple Authorized Service Providers closer to customers.

Apple says it has nearly doubled number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools and training, including 4,000 independent repair providers. It also has a global network of 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers with 100,000 active technicians.

"As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe," Apple notes.