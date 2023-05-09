Apple's latest Pride Edition Watch band launches May 23

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple made two announcements on Tuesday. The first announcement was that Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro are finally -- and it's a well deserved finally -- will launch for the iPad on May 23. Along with announcing some of its Pro apps are coming to its tablet lineup, Apple also unveiled this year's Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch.
Every year, just before Pride month, Apple releases a new Pride-inspired watch band, and in the last few years, there's been a matching watch face to go along with it.
The design for this year's band uses a design and manufacturing process that ensures no two bands are identical. Apple integrated the five original Pride flag colors, plus five more colors to ensure more communities are recognized. According to the press release, the black and brown colors represent Black and Latin communities, "in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS." The light blue, pink, and white colors represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.
This year's Pride Edition Sport Band will be available to buy directly from Apple.com starting May 23, with in-store availability starting the next day, May 24.
The band will sell for $49, and be available in both Apple Watch sizes, 41mm and 45mm.
As for the watch face and matching iPhone wallpaper, both of those will be available with the launch of iOS 16.5, which according to the fine print on Apple's press release, will launch next week.
To be clear, you don't have to buy the Pride Edition band in order use the new Pride watch face. Once it launches, you can download it directly from Apple's website and install it on your Apple Watch. You'll need WatchOS 9.5, which will also launch next week.