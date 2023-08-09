Apple may unveil your next iPhone on September 12: What we're expecting

June Wan/ZDNET

As soon as the dust settles from all the phone launches in the summer, all eyes turn to what's to come from arguably the most influential manufacturer of them all: Apple.

Every year, Apple has unveiled its latest flagship iPhone lineup during its fall event in September. The dates have cycled from the first week of the month to the third, but they've always come after Labor Day, and the latest rumored event date for the upcoming iPhone launch falls right in line with that theory.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the expected date for the next Apple event will be Tuesday, September 12, with the company inviting industry analysts and the press back to its Cupertino campus after doing so with WWDC in June.

The presentation format will be kept mostly the same, with a hybrid approach that fuses a live viewing party and a recorded presentation. Tim Cook will likely come out in the opening minute for a welcome note. A "Good morning," followed by an enthusiastic crowd reaction may just be the exact sequence. Don't quote me.

Last year's fall event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

So, what's expected from the event? iPhones. Plenty of iPhones. Recent reports from Gurman hint at this year's iPhone 15 series featuring slimmer bezels, a Dynamic Island on the non-Pro models, USB-C ports for all, and a possible price bump.

One thing that's for sure is that all the devices will operate on iOS 17, Apple's latest software version for the iPhone, with features that range from plenty useful and just fun to use.

Also on the September event bingo card are new Apple Watches, including the Series 9 and Ultra 2. While there's been little shared about what we can expect from the next-gen wearables, Gurman suggests that the upgrades this year will be iterative, with Apple putting more focus on specific software features versus hardware and design.

Lastly, Apple may or may not announce new AirPods as well, succeeding either the standard model or the Pro from last year. Stay tuned to ZDNET for all the latest news and features on upcoming Apple products.