Apple moved iPhone's 'End call' button again. Is this spot less weird?

The fall is an exciting time for Apple as it marks the occasion of its annual event, where it showcases its latest models of iPhones, Apple Watches, and software. This September, we also expect the release of iOS 17, which will shake up some iOS staples, including the red end call button.

iOS 17 will change how your screen looks when making a call. Last week, Beta users noticed that the end call button position on that screen had been moved.

Initially, the red call button moved from the third row by itself underneath the other six buttons and instead replaced the "contacts" button in the second row, as seen in the image below.

However, this week beta users saw yet another shift to the end call button, this time moving back to the center. Despite the change, this new configuration will still eliminate the third row and replace the "contacts" button like the previous iOS 17 beta version.

The removal of the third row helps make more room to display contact posters, a new feature that will let you customize exactly how you're displayed on someone's phone when you give them a call.

Even though the change is relatively minor, users may need some time to adjust and avoid clicking where the button used to be after years of it being in the same location. However, the latest shift of the end call button from the right to the middle should ease clicking the wrong button by accident.

Because of the excitement surrounding the new hardware, it is easy to overlook Apple's latest software release, but you'll want to pay attention as iOS 17 packs new features that will enhance user experience on virtually every aspect of the iPhone, including contact posters, live transcriptions of voicemails, a Facetime leave-a-message feature, Name Drop, and more.

The beta version of iOS 17 was publicly released in July, and the general public has been welcome to try it out for themselves.

If you want to see this feature and other features for yourself, signing up is straightforward. However, keep in mind that since iOS 17 is still in beta, it could come with some performance issues, such as faster battery depletion.