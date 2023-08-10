'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Every product we're expecting at Apple's September event: iPhone 15 Pro, Watch Ultra 2, more
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June was arguably the company's most ambitious product launch in years, with the $3,499 Vision Pro headset grabbing all the headlines.
But it's the fall event in September that will likely resonate with the most consumers; that is when Apple is expected to unveil the year's newest iPhones, Apple Watches, and other gadgets that folks like you and me are more likely to buy and use.
Also: The Apple products you shouldn't buy this month
Ahead of the event, I've rounded up all the major products that you can expect official announcements for during the keynote, with notes on what the newest features may be and how they compare to last year's offerings.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro
Chances of being unveiled: High
Without a doubt, the biggest announcement during the upcoming keynote will be the iPhone 15 series, with Apple running a similar playbook this year as the last. That means you can expect four iPhone 15 models: the standard iPhone 15, a larger iPhone 15 Plus, the standard iPhone 15 Pro, and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The idea of Apple rebranding the "Max" variant to "Ultra" is in the cards, too, especially with the Watch "Ultra" being a thing this time around and the possibility of the iPhone ditching the alert slider for a mappable quick-access button instead.
Also: I ranked the best iOS 17 features from most useful to straight gimmicky
The most recent reports, credited to Bloomberg and other industry analysts, suggest that with the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, Apple will replace the notch design with its Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped camera design from last year that fluidly adapts to the software and apps running on the device.
In doing so, Apple will finally standardize the new Dynamic Island interface across all of its flagship iPhone models, not just on the Pro. Speaking of standardizing, with the EU imposing a law for electronics makers to adopt USB-C by 2024, the new batch of iPhones will finally support charging and data transferring via USB-C, becoming Apple's latest major product to make the switch to the more universal power format.
Also: The iPhone 15 Pro may fix every design problem I've had with Apple
With the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the biggest change, at least from the surface level, will be the slimmer-bezel design, thanks in part to a new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display. As reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will use the same display technology that allowed it to slim down the edges -- and therefore expand the display size -- of the Apple Watch Series 8 on the new iPhone Pro models.
And with a shift to titanium material versus stainless steel, these changes should make a big difference to the iPhone's hand feel. The price of entry may see a bump as well. Apple currently charges $100 more if you opt for the Apple Watch with titanium casing. The same approach may be applied to the latest iPhone Pro devices. We'll know for sure on September 12.
Apple Watch Series 9
Chances of being unveiled: High
Apple Watch users who are hoping for anything drastically different with this year's model should temper their expectations. Multiple sources including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Weibo leaker "Instant Digital" have suggested that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will feature incremental upgrades from the Series 8.
That doesn't come as a surprise as Apple recently has put more effort into refining the WatchOS experience, with the upcoming software, WatchOS 10, featuring redesigned apps, a Smart Stack feature for adaptive widgets, and new ways to navigate the wearable.
Also: My favorite WatchOS 10 feature is overlooked, underrated, and life-changing
The meat of the keynote will likely surround the Watch Series 9's new S9 chip, which Gurman reports will be based on Apple's A15 processor used in the iPhone 13 models. With the boost in performance and efficiency, expect Apple to compare app loading speeds and battery life between the new Apple Watch and the old.
Considering last year Apple unveiled a host of significant features for the Watch Series 8, including Crash Detection, the Watch Series 9 may focus on more day-to-day use cases, with nods to fitness and health.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Chances of being unveiled: Medium
The Apple Watch Ultra was the company's most innovative product last year. It was durably built, multi-functional, and tugged at the heartstrings of more adventurous Apple Watch users.
A year later, Apple may have a sequel prepared for the emerging group of enthusiasts, though details on what the new features will be remain scarce.
Also: How tough is the Apple Watch Ultra? I stress-tested it for 9 months
That's not to say that Apple can't improve the Watch Ultra in any way. Over the past year, ZDNET's smartwatch experts have pitted the device against competitors, including Garmin and Samsung, and found the Ultra wearable falling short in some key aspects.
For example, the Watch Ultra lacks access to topographical maps, which is important to hikers and explorers, though that will be aided by the upcoming WatchOS 10 software. A built-in flashlight and/or solar charging would be a fitting upgrade too.
AirPods
Chances of being unveiled: Medium
There's a good chance that new AirPods will make it onto the keynote lineup this year, but not in the way that you'd expect.
That's because the biggest change with the newest AirPods, whether the company releases a follow-up to the standard model or the Pro, may come in the form of USB-C charging.
Also: Apple's AirPods Pro might be an inexpensive solution to your hearing loss
By transitioning the AirPods' lightning-based charging standard to USB-C, in line with its new iPhones, Apple can still easily pitch the two as seamlessly connected devices that only require one cable type.
More importantly, all Apple has to do here is upgrade the AirPods' charging case and not necessarily the earbuds themselves, meaning the product unveiling may turn out to just be an accessory unveiling.
Still, while the features upgrades are expected to be minor this time around, they should still be beneficial to buyers who didn't make the jump to last year's models.