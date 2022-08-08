/>
X
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

Apple orders 95 million iPhone 14 units from suppliers

That's a 5% increase on what the company had previously predicted.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Apple event invite March 2022.jpg
Image: Apple

Despite a sluggish market, Apple is reported to be increasing its initial order of 90 million iPhones to 95 million, according to the Taiwan Economic Daily.

The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to consist of four handsets -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- and according to the report, Apple is expecting the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max will be its biggest seller.

ZDNet Recommends

The iPhone supply and assembly chain is huge, and ramping up production takes time. This 5% increase has to trickle along a variety of manufacturing and assembly countries -- including TSMC, Pegatron, Luxshare, Hon Hai, and Largan.

If we go back to the iPhone 13 launch, the iPhone pulled in revenues during the first quarter totaling $471.6 billion, up from $65.6 billion the previous quarter. A stronger iPhone 14 launch quarter, combined with a bigger emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, could result in an even stronger quarter for Apple.

The iPhone 14 is expected to make an appearance in September and is rumored to feature the A16 processor, a new 48-megapixel rear camera, a smaller notch in the display, and an always-on display.

What's interesting about this upcoming release is that the iPhone 14 will have a very similar hardware specification to the iPhone 13 because Apple is rumored to be planning to reuse components such as the processor, camera, and display. Will rebranding old hardware work for Apple? And if it does, will we see other manufacturers doing the same?

There's also a suggestion making the rounds that the iPhone 14 will go on sale earlier in September than usual in order to avoid the three-day Labor Day weekend preceding the launch.

See also

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business