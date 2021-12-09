Apple partners with Hyatt to add hotel keys to Apple Wallet

Apple made good on its WWDC 2021 promise to bring digital hotel keys to its Apple Wallet app, announcing a small-scale program at six Hyatt locations in the US.

The new way to enter your hotel room requires an iPhone running iOS 15 or an Apple Watch running WatchOS 8. Users with compatible devices can simply select the key on their device and hold it near the built-in sensor on their room door to gain entry -- as if they held a traditional keycard.

Before they even arrive at the hotel, users can add keys at supported locations upon making a reservation. They will, however, still need to check in at the front desk in order for their keys to be activated. The digital keys also support alterations after the fact, allowing Hyatt personnel to remotely update room assignments, accept reservation extensions, and add late checkout options. Checkouts can also be handled remotely via the Hyatt app.

The digital passes will also allow guests to access exclusive areas such as gyms, spas, pools, and more.

As with other recent Apple-compatible digital passes, Hyatt room keys support Apple Wallet's Express Mode, which enables users to access and use keys without requiring FaceID or any other unlocking method. This is likely to be a boon for guests in places with ongoing mask requirements.

The initial lineup of supported Hyatt locations include the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort and Spa in Florida, the Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market location, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont in Silicon Valley, and Hyatt Regency Long Beach.

Hyatt plans to roll out the technology to its "global portfolio" of locations in the future. Apple, meanwhile, is also exploring similar agreements with other companies and entities, including several ongoing efforts to bring official government IDs to the Apple Wallet app.