Apple patches iOS 12 beta popup hell

Have you been plagued by popups in iOS 12 beta telling you that there are updates to the operating system when in fact there aren't any?

Well, Apple's released an update to fix that.

Must read: Apple products you should not buy (August 2018 edition)

If you are running the beta, go to Settings > General > Software Update to grab this update and restore some sanity to your system.

According to developer Guilherme Rambo, the bug came down down to a date bug:

It looks like this method in Springboard does some date/time calculations to determine if the current build is about to expire, every time the cover sheet gets dismissed. For some reason, the latest builds of iOS 12 think they're about to expire.

ZDNet is able to confirm that this update does indeed fix the problem. And ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Fortunately, the update is pretty small, coming in at under 100MB, so it shouldn't take too long to download and install.

See also: