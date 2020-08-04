Apple revamps its 27-inch iMac, iMac Pro, 21.5-inch iMac

Apple revamped its 27-inch iMac with new Intel processors, AMD graphics and upgrades across the board. The 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799 and Apple also updated the iMac Pro as well as the 21.5-inch iMac.

The performance bump comes as Apple aims to drive iMac demand with more memory, up to 10 cores on its Intel processors, Retina 5K display and audio and camera improvements. Apple is also looking to prep its Mac desktop lineup for its latest Big Sur macOS release.



Apple's 27-inch iMac is likely to be the workhorse, but the iMac Pro, which has Intel Xeon processors and a $4,999 price tag, may also garner a look. The 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099.

Core additions to the 27-inch iMac include:

The latest 6- and 8-core 10th generation Intel processors.



iMac Pro has up to a 10-core processor option.

Up to 65% faster CPU performance from its predecessor.

Double memory capacity up to 128GB.

Lastest AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics with the latest RDNA architecture.

SSDs across the 27-inch lienup with an 8TB SSD option.

Retina 5K display with nano-texture glass option.

FaceTime HD camera with 1080p resolution.

The 21.5-inch iMac will also have SSDs across the lineup and the smaller iMac can be configured with a Fusion Drive.



As for the iMac Pro, Xeon processors are available up to 18 cores with graphics performance up to 22 teraflops and 256GB quad-channel ECC memory.

