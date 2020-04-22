Apple services now available in 175 countries

Image: Apple

Apple has announced expanding its services to 20 more countries and regions, and making Apple Music available in an additional 52 countries.

This gives the Cupertino giant a presence in 175 countries and regions.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud are now available in Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia in Africa; Maldives and Myanmar in the Asia Pacific region; in Europe, the services are now available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia; as well as in Iraq and Afghanistan in the Middle East; and Nauru, Tonga, and Vanuatu in Oceania.

"We're delighted to bring many of Apple's most beloved services to users in more countries than ever before," Apple vice president of Apple Music and International Content Oliver Schusser said.

Apple Music is also expanding to Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia in Africa; Bhutan in the Asia Pacific region; Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia in Europe; while in Latin America and the Caribbean, users in the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay will gain access to Apple Music; as will those in Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen; and the Solomon Islands in Oceania.

Apple will be offering a six-month free trial of Apple Music to customers in these new 52 countries.

Last month, Apple pledged that developers would be able to sell their programs for the iPhone and iPad in 177 countries or regions by the end of the year.

