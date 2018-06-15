Apple suddenly remembers the Mac (or remembers you care about it)

Video: Should Apple spin off the Mac into a separate company?
I know I'm supposed to wander the streets with two little white earrings known as AirPods hanging from the sides of head.
I know I'm supposed to use the iPhone for everything other than flushing the toilet. Though I know that app will soon be upon us.
I didn't know that I'm supposed to still be using a Mac.
Also: Why the Mac you know has no future
Somehow, Apple has entirely forgotten to remind its customers that Macs are really quite useful things. Wonderful, even.
Indeed, I'm writing this on a MacBook Air thinking: "Goodness, Apple just released some ads featuring Macs. Has it heard the plaintive cries of those who still adore them?"
In these ads, Apple shows that creative types, those with hearts, souls and even caring personalities use Macs for all sorts of glorious purposes. (Other than writing articles, that is.)
Here's Peter Kariuki, the Rwandan creator of the SafeMotos app, which makes roads safer for all who use them. He used a Mac to code the whole thing.
And here's musician Grimes.
She says she doesn't need permission to do things. Lately, though, it's seemed like Apple was giving customers permission to use any other laptop by resolutely refusing to update its own.
For Grimes, though, the true joy of the Mac gives her the chance to work on the floor. Quite literally. Who needs a studio when you have a Mac?
"You can do way weirder things when you're alone in a room and you're not worried about people judging you," she says.
I spend most of my days this way and it's refreshing to hear someone say it publicly.
Photographer Bruce Hall, who's legally blind, has his own ad. It's one in which he says: "Has the MacBook improved my vision? Absolutely. It's allowing me to do things that I couldn't do a decade ago."
Over the decade, however, the Mac's pace of change has markedly slowed.
The Mac is Apple's most glorious(ly neglected) product.
Its combination of lightness, simplicity and sheer aesthetic joy was unsurpassed for years.
Yet Cupertino suddenly decided, for warped commercial reasons, to tell you that the iPad is now a computer. Which made Microsoft laugh a lot, while you wondered what the Mac was now.
Also: No new Mac hardware leaves me feeling pretty dark mode myself
I asked Apple whether these ads are a small bow of shame to those who remain frustrated -- frustrated that Apple doesn't bother even updating its Mac range from one year to the next. I'll update, should I receive a reply.
The last ad in the series, though, hits the heart the hardest.
It shows the intensely personal relationship between Human and Mac, as Human tries to create and Mac sits there doing Human's bidding, tolerating Human's whims and looking sublime at the same time.
"Make something wonderful," is Apple's tagline.
Yes, Apple. Why don't you? Why don't you make a new, wonderful Mac?
Oh, it was just an idea.
Previous and related
Why is it taking Apple so long to update the Mac Pro?
Apple started talking about a new Mac Pro last year. Now it's talking about a 2019 release date.
Maybe it's time for Apple to spin off the Mac as a separate company
While Mac sales keep growing and there are a few new machines, the platform is getting far less love than some users want. Here's a thought experiment to see if there might be another strategy.
If Apple's Mac has any future, it's in the cloud
Is the Mac a dying platform? There is only one way forward for Apple's Mac and iOS developer platforms.
30 years of Macs: Up close and personal
Macs have been more then just a technology, they've been part of our lives for 30 years now. Here's a brief, personal history of Macs as I, and many of my fellow ZDNet and technology writers, have seen it for more than a generation.
How to secure your Mac in 4 basic steps TechRepublic
Mac users should follow these security tips in an attempt to stay safe from unauthorized access of their machines and infections.
5 things Apple has to do to win with Macs this fall CNET
Ignored at WWDC, MacBook laptop and Mac desktop hardware can still take big steps before the holiday shopping season.
Join Discussion