Apple to issue $50 credit for some iPhone battery replacements

Last year Apple discounted the out-of-warranty fee to replace a battery in an iPhone 6 or newer to $29. The $50 price reduction was offered after it was discovered Apple had been slowing down - or throttling - on older iPhones to prolong battery life.
For those customers who paid full price for a new battery, it looks like you'll get some of that money back. Apple announced this week that it would begin issuing $50 credits to those who paid full price and qualify for the $29 battery replacement program.
To qualify you must have used an authorized retailer such as an Apple Store, Apple repair center, or an Apple authorized service provider between January 1, 2017 and December 28, 2017 to replace a battery in an iPhone 6 or newer.
Apple will contact customers between May 23 and July 27 about the credit. If you feel you are eligible for a credit but aren't contacted by Apple, you can contact Apple support directly.
The credit will be applied to the credit card originally used to pay for the battery replacement.
Previous and Related Coverage:
Your iPhone 8 or iPhone X battery could wear out in 18 months
Wireless charging and fast charging might be a great solution to the pressures that more power-thirsty devices are placing on batteries, but these solutions could very well cause other problems down the line.
The five things that kill your iPhone's battery the fastest
There are no end of tips and tricks out there to help you get more out of your iPhone's battery, but based on exhaustive testing I've narrowed down the five things that drain your battery the fastest.
iPhone X/8: Wireless charging will wear out the battery faster than cable charging
Wireless charging is a nice feature, but testing suggests that it will wear out the battery faster than charging with a cable.
Join Discussion