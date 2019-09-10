Apple unveils 7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the 7th Generation iPad, a 10.2-inch device that replaces Apple's 9.7-inch entry-level iPad. The tablet will begin shipping on September 30 and is available now for a starting price of $329, or $299 for education customers.

The new iPad was engineered to take full advantage of iPadOS, the new operating system Apple designed expressly for the tablet. The new OS adds better multitasking features, a desktop-class Safari experience, and it even adds support for connecting a mouse to the tablet. New features showcased on Tuesday also include a redesigned home screen, which shows more apps on each page, as well as a new video editing experience and new ways to use the Apple Pencil.

For the very first time, the entry-level iPad features the smart connector, so users can connect the optional full-size Smart Keyboard. The 7th Generation also features 3.5 million pixels -- more than 3X the number of pixels than the top-selling PC laptop in the US for the first half of this year, Apple says. It also offers greater brightness and a wider viewing angle. Apple also claims this iPad, featuring the A10 Fusion chip, is up to 2X faster than that top selling PC.

The new device weighs just about a pound, and its enclosure is made from 100 percent recyclable aluminum.

The entry-level, 9.7-inch iPad brings more new users to iPad than any other model, according to Apple. For nearly 60 percent of users, this is their first iPad.

The iPad has been a strong performer for Apple, bringing in more than $5 billion in revenue in the last reported quarter. Customers have had as many as 68 iPad options to choose from, with five models and a variety of finish, storage capacity, and LTE or wi-fi options.