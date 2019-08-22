Apple warns its credit card doesn't like leather or denim or other cards

Apple has detailed a number of things that its newly launched titanium credit card should be kept away from.

A support note from Cupertino, spotted by AppleInsider, says the card should be kept away from leather and denim to avoid discolouration, and also away from hard surfaces, to avoid scratching its white finish.

Users are warned not to use household cleaners on the card, nor compressed air and aersols, nor any solvents, or ammonia, or anything abrasive to clean it.

"Moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card," Apple says.

Cupertino does not currently sell approved cloths or recommended alcohol.

Apple further warns that the credit card, created with long time controversial finance company Goldman Sachs, should be kept away from loose change, keys, and other credit cards.

"Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched," Apple adds.

"Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials."

Apple launched its credit card in the US on Wednesday, and is currently only manageable via the Wallet app on an iPhone.

