June Wan/ZDNET

An Apple Watch has been one of my staple accessories since the Series 3, and last fall, I had the fortune of reviewing the Series 8. The upgrades, including better battery life and a sleep schedule feature that both tracked my sleep while keeping me accountable, made me a bigger fan.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current Apple Watch or want a fitness motivator that works seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem, you can't go wrong with the Series 8 -- especially now that it's only $280 for Prime Day, it's lowest price ever.

Powered by WatchOS 9, the Series 8 introduces enhanced health features like built-in sleep tracking, cycle tracking, and split pace notifications for cardio workouts. Coupled with an improved Always-On display, the user interaction is much more functional than earlier iterations, which is especially helpful for both working and working out.

Speaking of fitness performance, the advanced heart rate sensors also allow for you to see which cardio "zone" you're in during a workout -- which during the final miles of a run is the ultimate push.

Review: Apple Watch Series 8: A sleeper hit, even if it doesn't match Samsung's sensors

Other notable features, like an extensive battery life and crash detection, also make the Apple Watch more than just a simple accessory. I'm also impressed with how sleek it fits on even my small wrist. And of course, you can always customize the style to your liking even further with a variety of watch bands, many of which are also on sale for Prime Day.

Check out the Apple Watch Series 8 on Amazon, along with our best Fitbit and fitness tracker deals for more savings on wellness wearables.