Deal alert: Get an Apple Watch Series 9 for $309 at Best Buy today only

The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September 2023 and highly rated by ZDNET, is available for the lowest price we've seen in 2024 on select models at Best Buy: $309, which is $90 off the regular price of $399.

If Santa Claus didn't bring you an Apple Watch this year, or if you've been eyeing the Series 9, don't wait. This Best Buy deal of the day is only available through the end of today.

But, other retailers, like Walmart and Amazon are also offering discounts to compete. At Walmart, you can get the Series 9 45mm in the Midnight Pink, Starlight or Red Sport Band options for $339 and the smaller 41mm in every color sport band, as well as in several sport loop options. At Amazon, you can also find the same $90 discount on the 41mm in several options.

The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.

ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner recommended purchasing it over cheaper models after reviewing the Series 9 in 2023.

"Inside the Apple Watch Series 9 is the S9 chip which makes the popular smartwatch faster, smarter, and better at reading your body signals -- based on my real-world tests next to the last-generation model. That makes this year's Apple Watch Series 9 a generational step up. So, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch right now, I'd specifically recommend getting the Series 9 (or the Apple Watch Ultra 2) because the health tracking is such an improvement from previous models," Hiner said of the watch model in his review.

If you're ready to snatch up Apple's newest Watch Series 9 before this deal expires, head to Best Buy. This discount applies to the 41mm model and it includes select color options such as Pink, Midnight, Red, and Starlight, and select band options including the Sport Loop and Sport Band. Select models of the larger 45mm model are also on sale for $339, a $90 savings, too.

