Apple's WWDC 2020 kicks off June 22: How to watch and what to expect

WWDC 2020: A wishlist that only Apple can grant Watch Now

We knew Apple's digital Worldwide Developer Conference would start on June 22, but we didn't know specifics. Now, we do.

When is WWDC 2020?

Apple will kick off WWDC 2020 with a special event keynote on June 22 at 10am PT/1pm ET.

How to watch WWDC 2020

The event will be available to watch on Apple.com, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app and website.

What to expect at WWDC 2020

Apple's WWDC keynote is typically when Apple reveals the latest updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, TVOS, and WatchOS. The company has also used this time in the past to announce new services and new hardware.

This year, there are rumors Apple will announce its plans to release ARM-powered Macs and transition away from Intel processors. The announcement is expected to happen now, giving developers time to rework applications.

Apple will also stream the Platforms State of the Union on June 22 at 2 pm PT. This talk is more developer focussed with Apple engineers going over the core software changes developers should know about.

In addition to the two big events, Apple will have over 100 engineering sessions, with videos posted every day between June 23 and June 26 at 10 am PT.

Apple is also revamping its developer forums, which will debut on June 18. The forums give developers a place to ask questions, provide feedback, and troubleshoot bugs.

Lastly, Apple will offer 1-on-1 developer labs by appointment only throughout the week.

What are you looking forward to the most at WWDC? iOS 14? iPadOS 14? New hardware? Let us know in the comments.