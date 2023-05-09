Creators rejoice: Apple adds Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Can you imagine editing a full motion picture on your iPad? Apple just launched Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, letting you take your work and creativity to go. Creators can now get a feel of their work with Apple's all-new touch interface, featuring Multi Touch, so the video and sound editing user experience can become as intuitive as playing your favorite game.
Final Cut Pro is a video editing software favored by many creators and filmmakers alike, used to edit movies like The Social Network (2011) and Parasite (2019). On the iPad version of Final Cut Pro, creators will be able to capture, edit, and export high-quality videos from wherever their iPad can go with them.
"We're excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.
Creators will be able to shoot video in portrait or landscape mode, import files, or open projects from other programs, like iMovie; and export project to Mac from Final Cut Pro, which will be available for M1 chip iPad models or later.
Apple also added a new jog wheel to simplify the editing process for users, as well as Live Drawing, which lets creators draw and write directly on the video content with an Apple Pencil.
With artificial intelligence making its way into video and photo editing, Apple employs machine learning to achieve Scene Removal Mask and Auto Crop in Final Cut Pro, so creators can easily remove or replace a background in a clip and make other adjustments to footage, aspect ratio, and background audio.
The Logic Pro app will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later, and will let music creators access over 100 instruments and effects, enhanced by the Multi-Touch technology to easily play the instruments and make creative arrangements.
"With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio," Borchers added.
A new sound browser in Logic Pro will enable users to easily browse and audition available instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops; and Live Loops enables users to quickly capture inspiration and build arrangements by mixing and matching musical loops.
The success of adding these high-end video and audio editing tools to the Apple iPad will largely hinge on how easy to use they are with touch controls, and how intuitive Apple is able to make this. For those on the fence, Apple says they can use a Magic Keyboard Folio for a more traditional experience.
Both the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available for download from the App Store on May 23, each for the price of $4.99 a month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial.