Apple's Silicon Macs event: How to watch and what to expect

Apple will hold its third special event in as many months on Tuesday, Nov 10. Invites for the event, titled "One More Thing," were sent out on Nov. 2. It's the first time Apple has held an event this late in the year and follows previous events -- where a new iPad Air, Apple Watch, and the iPhone 12 lineup were revealed.

The only thing left for Apple to talk about at this point is the Mac, Big Sur, and the switch to Apple Silicon.

What's in store for Apple's "One More Thing" event and how can you watch it? We lay it all out for you below.

When is the Apple event?

Apple will hold its next event on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Keynote start time:

10am PDT on the US West coast

1pm EDT on the US East coast

6pm BST in the UK

7pm CEST in Central Europe

1am CST in Beijing

2am JST in Japan

3am AEST in Sydney

How to watch the Apple event

As Apple has done during the pandemic, the event will be streamed online, with no in-person attendance. The previous events have been pre-recorded and had the look and feel of a really long commercial.

You can stream the event a number of different ways:

Apple channel on YouTube: Apple has already published the YouTube placeholder for the Apple Silicon event. You can stream the event on any device that has YouTube by searching for Apple's channel and finding the event.

Apple has already published the YouTube placeholder for the Apple Silicon event. You can stream the event on any device that has YouTube by searching for Apple's channel and finding the event. Apple Event website: You don't have to use YouTube -- you can watch the event directly on Apple's Event website on your computer, phone, or tablet. Just make sure your web browser -- Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge -- is up to date and supports MSE, H.264, and AAC.

You don't have to use YouTube -- you can watch the event directly on Apple's Event website on your computer, phone, or tablet. Just make sure your web browser -- Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge -- is up to date and supports MSE, H.264, and AAC. Apple Event app: Install the Apple Events app on your Apple TV streaming box. Older Apple TV devices will already have it preinstalled. The app icon will reflect the same image as the invite a day or two before the event.

What to expect from the Apple event

Apple is running out of products to talk about as we approach the end of the year, so there's not a lot of guesswork about some of what we expect. However, there are still rumors and speculation about new products.

Apple Silicon

Apple announced its intention to move away from Intel processors in its computer lineup, switching to Apple's own ARM processors that are currently used in iPhone and iPad models. Apple is calling its new processors Apple Silicon.

When it was announced earlier this year, Apple said the first Apple Silicon-powered Macs would be available by the end of the year, and the entire Mac lineup would make the switch by 2022. We should learn more about the first Apple Silicon processor used in a consumer product during the event.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

It's unclear which Mac models will be the first to use Apple's own chips, with speculation spanning everything from an updated MacBook Pro, to the return of the 12-inch MacBook, to a 24-inch iMac or a MacBook Air. Bloomberg is reporting we will see a 13-inch MacBook Air, along with a 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

MacOS 11 Big Sur

The next version of MacOS has been in beta since WWDC this summer. Just this week Apple released the release candidate build of MacOS 11.0.1, indicating it's ready for release. We just don't know when. The update brings a new look to MacOS, making it more iOS-like than ever before. We should have a release date by the end of the event.

AirTags

We've heard about Apple's small, wireless trackers that attach to random items -- like the Bluetooth TIle tags -- for over a year now. It's possible we'll see them finally announced at the Nov. 10 event, but it also feels out of place since we expect Mac to be the main focus.

AirPods Studio

Think of AirPods Studio like AirPods, but instead of wireless earbuds, they're over-the-ear headphones. Reports have gone back and forth on the exact timing for the release of the premium headphones, with the latest rumors stating they're delayed until next year.

With an event name of "One More Thing," it's always possible Apple could have a surprise for us, like AR glasses, or some other product that the company is working on. However, we feel confident that Mac will be the focus of the event.