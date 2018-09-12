Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NX: The best flash drive for business users

I've been putting Apricorn's new Aegis Secure Key 3NX through its paces for the past few weeks, and I've come to the conclusion that it is the best USB flash drive for business users.

By far.

The Aegis Secure Key 3NX is Apricorn's fourth-generation Secure Key, and this builds on the previous-generation keys by running up to 25 percent cooler than previous versions, and adding a broader range of capacities - ranging from 2GB to 128GB - so buyers don't have to spend for more storage than they need.

And pricing is competitive - starting at $59 for 2GB, with the 128GB costing $189.

The Aegis Secure Key 3NX also features a patent pending RM/FD toggle that allows the user to switch between Removable Media or Fixed Disk mode, which is handy for embedded devices that only recognize Removable Media storage devices.

Other features of the Aegis Secure Key 3NX include:

Software-free - There's nothing to keylog or to hack

OS Agnostic and cross-platform compatible

On-board keypad, with authentication taking place within the device itself

All data, passwords and encryption keys are 256-bit encrypted at rest

Setup, authentication, and encryption involves no host computer

Forced Enrollment-- No default PINs to ensure that data is not put at risk by employees who fail to supplant a factory preset PIN with a suitably complex PIN before deployment

IP-67 validated against water and dust damage

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation for the Aegis Secure Key 3NX is expected later this year.

Over the past few weeks I've used and abused the Aegis Secure Key 3NX and it's performed flawlessly. The hardware is robust yet easy to set up and use. And, unlike many other ruggedized drives, is small enough to slip into a pocket or bag.

This isn't some bulky behemoth that looks and feels like a tank. This is a sleek, modern flash drive that's totally pocketable.

There are some other nice touches, such as laser-engraved case (as opposed to stickers or printing that wears off), and a durable polymer-coated keypad that seems impervious to wear and tear. These are welcomed, and unexpected on a product that starts at $59.

Out of the many dozens of USB flash drives I have available to me, this has quickly become my favorite, and I can't recommend it highly enough to anyone looking for a drive to satisfy the demands of an era dominated by regulations such as GDPR, FISMA, FERPA and HIPAA.

