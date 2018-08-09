Galaxy Note 9 event: First look at Samsung's new phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Home

Hardware
Samsung is live in New York City, where it is unveiling the new Galaxy Note 9. You can watch the live stream for yourself from here, or you can keep refreshing this gallery, as we plan to continually update it with scenes from the show and pictures of Samsungs latest wares.
Samsung has just taken the wraps off its new 6.4-inch phablet and striking yellow S Pen.
The Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED display.
It also comes with a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging, which Samsung claimed will last "all day."
In terms of storage options, it comes in 128GB, 256GB, or a whopping 512GB of internal memory.
It also has a MicroSD expansion card slot, for additional 512GB of storage.
As for the main camera, it's largely the same as the Galaxy S9 Plus, but with added smarts.
There is a 12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera on the back, and there is a 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera.
The Note 9's camera combo has a built-in flaw detection tool, which instantly alerts you when a picture has blurriness or some other defect, allowing you to grab another quick shot.
Samsung has also added cool "Intelligent Camera" tricks where the camera can smartly recognize what's in a photo and adjust things like white balance and saturation.
And, of course, there is super slow-mo.
Moving on, Fortnite!
The massively popular game is coming to the Galaxy Note 9 first this week.
Samsung really went all out with this Unpacked event; the staging is impressive.
Oh, by the way, the Galaxy Note 9 has speakers tuned by AKG.
Going back to specs for a moment, Samsung said the Galaxy Note 9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
And there's a cooling system, so gamers can really put the Galaxy Note 9 to the test.
Finally, the revamped S Pen!
Samsung took quite a bit of time detailing the changes it made to the Galaxy Note 9's stylus.
What do you think of that bright color?
Looks aside, this stylus comes with built-in BLE.
With just a click of its button, you can take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play music, and more.
The S Pen is what truly separates the Galaxy Note 9 from its stablemates
It charges in the phone in under a minute, too.
Next up: DeX. People use their smartphones for everything, and with the improvements in Samsung DeX, the reality of using your phone as your only computer are close to being realized.
A DeX docking station is no longer required, as Samsung supports a simple in-line dongle for external HDMI display support.
It's clear that Samsung continues to push smartphone technology forward with the Note 9
We're not done yet. Samsung has an all-new smartwatch, complete with Galaxy branding.
It's called Galaxy Watch.
Samsung is touting the device's optimized processor, improved battery life, LTE, and health features.
The Galaxy Watch comes in two different sizes: 42mm or 46mm. Samsung is touting multiple day battery life and LTE connectivity for those who want to leave his or her smartphone behind.
The 42mm model will cost $329, with the bigger model coming in at $349. The watch will be available starting August 24 on Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Samsung.
Oh, and it'll work with a Wireless Charger Duo charging station that also fits the Galaxy Note 9.
Bixby is getting some airtime as well.
Samsung said its virtual assistant is now more conversational.
It's also getting updates to work with Google Maps.
What's this? A Bixby smart speaker? It's called Galaxy Home, naturally.
It has six speakers inside the device, which looks HomePod-sized, and it has a subwoofer.
Sadly, there aren't many details about Galaxy Home just yet.
Samsung-owned Harman appears to have designed the smart speaker and incorporated its technologies.
Samsung said it has eight microphones to pick up your voice from all directions.
It'll double as a Samsung SmartThings hub, too.
That's it, folks! Samsung is wrapping things up now. What do you think?
