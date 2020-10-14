As iPhone 12 arrives, Apple cuts the price of these two older models

iPhone 12 launch roundup: Apple's first 5G iPhone, HomePod mini and what was missing Watch Now

As with past years, Apple has cut the price of older iPhone models after announcing its new iPhone 12 lineup, which includes the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR remain part of the current lineup and are now $100 less than their original starting prices, now starting at $599 and $499, respectively. Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but its website indicates the devices are still sold through authorized resellers.

After Apple announced the iPhone 11 last year, it cut $150 from the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8. The iPhone XR originally started at $750, but dropped to $600. The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 originally started at $650 and $550 but then dropped to $550 and $450, respectively.

With the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple now has a lineup of eight iPhones at a broad range of price points starting at $399 for the 2020 iPhone SE.

Until the iPhone 12 Pro, starting price points rise in $100 increments: $499 for the iPhone XR, $599 for the iPhone 11, $699 for the iPhone 12 mini, and $799 for the iPhone 12. From there, the price for iPhone 12 Pro jumps by $200 to $999 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099.

Nominal prices in the UK are the same as the US, except in pounds. In the UK iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max start at £999 and £1,099, respectively. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at £799 and £699, respectively, while the iPhone SE starts at £399 and iPhone 11 is now available from £599.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The new iPhones are equipped with 5G and come with Apple's A14 Bionic chip, MagSafe compatible charging and OLED displays, while the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR are 4G devices with the A13 Bionic chip and LCD displays.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order on Friday October 16 and will be delivered on October 23.

Preorders for the iPhone mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max open on November 6 and will be available on November 13.

Pre-order and availability dates are the same across Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries, according to Apple.