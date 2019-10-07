Atlassian integrates with Okta for SCIM provisioning, single sign-on

Okta and Atlassian are announcing a strategic partnership that will see Okta's authentication technology integrated into Atlassian's cloud products. Specifically, products from Okta's Identity Cloud are now available to Atlassian customers via the admin hub for SCIM provisioning and single sign-on.

The companies said the integration will help IT admins automate provisioning from onboarding through offboarding, allowing them to set access policies centrally instead of provisioning end users individually.

Meanwhile, employees also now have access to single sign-on, which lets users authenticate once to access Atlassian apps -- including Jira Software, Jira Core, Jira Service Desk, Confluence, and Bitbucket -- and the Atlassian Access suite of products.

For Atlassian apps not currently part of Atlassian Access, the Okta integration offers provisioning, user lifecycle management and SSO for users via direct integrations to apps such as Trello and Statuspage. Okta also integrates directly with on-premise apps such as Jira on-prem.

"As organizations continue to innovate and transition to cloud-first technology strategies, our partnership with Okta will enable organizations to more simply and securely access the key collaboration and productivity tools they need to be successful," said Anu Bharadwaj, head of product for Atlassian Cloud.

