Symantec intros CloudSOC Mirror Gateway for enterprise cloud access security

Symantec on Tuesday announced updates to its cloud security portfolio including the integration of recently acquired Luminate as well as several new features designed to protect cloud workloads and applications across the enterprise.

Key among the updates is the new CloudSOC Mirror Gateway, which aims to protect SaaS applications without interfering with end-user productivity. It uses Symantec Web Isolation technology to deliver Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) controls for unmanaged devices, allowing employees to access applications from any device while still adhering to admin security policies.

Additionally, new integrations in CloudSOC CASB Gateway allow for granular policy controls throughout a cloud session using adaptive multi-factor authentication via Symantec VIP or solutions from Symantec TIPP partner Okta.

"Symantec understands the need for a Zero Trust approach, which reduces emphasis on perimeter-based security and focuses on providing the right secure access to employees regardless of location or device," said Art Gilliland, EVP and GM of enterprise products for Symantec. "Symantec has a powerful cloud and internet security portfolio, and we continue to innovate and integrate to help our customers improve security in the evolving landscape, all while reducing cost and complexity."

Additionally, Symantec said software-defined perimeter technology from its recent Luminate acquisition is now incorporated across its portfolio to offer an additional a layer of protection for corporate applications deployed in an IaaS environment. Symantec acquired the Palo Alto startup in Feburary with plans to fold Luminate's secure access cloud system into its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform.

