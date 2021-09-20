Australian iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max pricing

Image: Apple

Apple held its September event last week, and launched its now customary four iPhone models.

All of the devices are available for pre-order, with availability set for September 24.

Compared to the pricing of predecessor models, iPhone 13 and 13 mini users will notice a storage bump for each tier, while Max users will see the addition of a 1TB tier.

For Australians, Apple will charge AU$1,350 for a 128GB iPhone 12, AU$1,520 for 256GB of storage, and AU$1,870 for the 512GB iPhone 12 model. Fans of smaller devices will pay AU$1,200 for the 128GB iPhone 13 mini, AU$1,370 for the 256GB option, and AU$1,720 for the 512GB version.

With the Pro lineup, Apple charges AU$1,700 for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro, AU$1,870 for 256GB of storage, breaking the AU$2,000 mark is the 512GB option at AU$2,220, and the 1TB model costs a hefty AU$2,570.

At the highest tier, the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost AU$1,850, 256GB of storage sits at AU$2,020, the 512GB model costs AU$2,370, and the 1TB option is AU$2,720.

More or less like every other phone on the market, the iPhone lineup supports 5G, but they will only support millimetre-wave 5G in the United States. Australians are once again stuck on sub-6GHz 5G.

Telco pricing

Since subsidised plans were consigned to history, Australian telcos have typically taken Apple's price, and divided it by 12, 24, or 36 months.

However, unlike standard mathematics, telco mathematics does not make all divisions the same. Generally, the prices are within a few cents of each other, depending on model, but in some cases, the difference can be measured in dollar terms. Telstra also explicitly offers outright purchases on its site at the same pricing as Apple.

The following tables break it down, with monthly plan fees needing to be added on top of the device repayment fee.

Telstra

Device repayment per month 12 months 24 months 36 months iPhone 13 128GB AU$112.41 AU$56.20 AU$37.47 iPhone 13 256GB AU$126 AU$63 AU$42 iPhone 13 512GB AU$155.75 AU$77.87 AU$51.91 iPhone 13 mini 128GB AU$99.91 AU$49.95 AU$33.30 iPhone 13 mini 256GB AU$114 AU$57 AU$38 iPhone 13 mini 512GB AU$141.58 AU$70.79 AU$47.19 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB AU$141.58 AU$70.79 AU$47.19 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB AU$155.75 AU$77.87 AU$51.91 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB AU$184.91 AU$92.45 AU$61.63 iPhone 12 Pro 1TB AU$208.25 AU$104.12 AU$69.41 iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB AU$154.08 AU$77.04 AU$51.36 iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB AU$168.25 AU$84.12 AU$56.08 iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB AU$197.41 AU$98.70 AU$65.80 iPhone 12 Pro Max 1TB AU$224.91 AU$112.45 AU$74.97

Optus

Device repayment per month 12 months 24 months 36 months iPhone 13 128GB AU$112.38 AU$56.19 AU$37.46 iPhone 13 256GB AU$126.54 AU$63.27 AU$42.18 iPhone 13 512GB AU$155.70 AU$77.85 AU$51.90 iPhone 13 mini 128GB AU$99.90 AU$49.95 AU$33.30 iPhone 13 mini 256GB AU$114.06 AU$57.03 AU$38.02 iPhone 13 mini 512GB AU$143.22 AU$70.77 AU$47.18 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB AU$141.54 AU$70.79 AU$47.19 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB AU$155.70 AU$77.85 AU$51.90 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB AU$184.86 AU$92.43 AU$61.62 iPhone 12 Pro 1TB AU$214.08 AU$107.04 AU$71.36 iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB AU$154.08 AU$77.04 AU$51.36 iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB AU$168.24 AU$84.12 AU$56.08 iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB AU$197.41 AU$98.70 AU$65.80 iPhone 12 Pro Max 1TB AU$226.58 AU$113.29 AU$75.52

Vodafone