Australian iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pricing

Apple took the wraps off its iPhone 12 lineup earlier this week, and has had its pricing for its four new iPhone models out since the event.

However, not all phones are launching at once, with only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro made available so far, with the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to appear in November.

While the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are now able to be purchased, they will not begin shipping until October 23.

For Australians, Apple will charge AU$1,350 for a 64GB iPhone 12, AU$1,430 for 128GB of storage, and AU$1,600 for the 256GB iPhone 12 model.

With the iPhone 12 Pro, the 128GB model is AU$1,700, 256GB of storage will cost AU$1,870, and 512GB hurdles right over the AU$2,000 mark to land at AU$2,220.

As for the devices that are set to arrive in November, the iPhone Mini kicks off at AU$1,200 for the 64GB device, AU$1,280 for 128GB of storage, and AU$1,450 for the 256GB Mini.

If you have a complete problem with money being in your bank account, you could purchase a AU$2,370 iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage, the 256GB model will be AU$2,020, and the 128GB is set to be AU$1,850.

Even though this year's iPhones support 5G, they will only support millimetre-wave 5G -- where the true high speeds live -- in the United States. Australians will be stuck on sub-6GHz 5G.

Vodafone

Vodafone breaks its iPhone plans into a monthly repayment cost based on the length of the contract signed and the full speed data included.

Vodafone's plans offer 30GB followed by 2Mbps for AU$35, 40GB with 2Mbps thereafter for AU$40, 60GB and 10Mbps thereafter for AU$45, 200GB with 10Mbps speed once the quota is burned through for AU$55, and 150GB followed by 25Mbps for $100.

For a total cost of the plan, the device repayment fee below must be added to the data plan above.

Device repayment per month 12 months 24 months 36 months iPhone 12 64GB AU$112.41 AU$56.20 AU$37.47 iPhone 12 128GB AU$119.08 AU$59.54 AU$39.69 iPhone 12 256GB AU$133.25 AU$66.62 AU$44.41 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB AU$141.58 AU$70.79 AU$47.19 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB AU$155.75 AU$77.87 AU$51.91 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB AU$184.91 AU$92.45 AU$61.63

Telstra

Australia's incumbent telco follows Apple's pricing, but allows customers to pay back the cost of the device over a period of 24 or 36 months. That means the telco has taken Apple's number and divided it by the total number of months you wish to pay it back over.

This week, the telco dropped the price on its extra large 180GB plan from AU$115 a month, down to AU$65 each month. Users of any phone can take advantage of this promotion.