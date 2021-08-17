AWS announces EC2 M6i using Ice Lake Xeon Scalable processors

Image: Intel

Amazon Web Services has announced the availability of M6i instances that make use of Intel's Ice Lake Xeon Scalable processors, and its Total Memory Encryption functionality.

The performance bump over M5 instances is said to be an up-to-15% improvement for compute, and twice the networking speed of M5, Amazon said.

AWS has created a new instance size, m6i.32xlarge, that consists of 128 vCPUs and 512 GiB of memory, which is a 33% increase on the largest M5 instance, and has 20% higher memory bandwidth per vCPU thanks to Elastic Fabric Adapter. Otherwise, M6i instances are available with 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, or 96 vCPUs.

m6i.32xlarge is touted as having 50Gbps of networking speed and 40Gbps of bandwidth to the Amazon Elastic Block Store, and 10Gbps of bandwidth in 2, 4, 8, and 16 vCPU instances.

M6 instances are available today in US East, US West, Frankfurt, Ireland, and Singapore regions as on-demand purchases, or with savings plans, reserved instances, spot instances, dedicated instances or dedicated hosts.

Last month, AWS warned users to get off EC2-Classic instances ahead of its shutdown.

On October 30, AWS will disable EC2-Classic in Regions for AWS accounts that have no active EC2-Classic resources in the region, and the company will not sell one-year and three-year reserved instances. AWS expects migrations to be complete by August 2022.

