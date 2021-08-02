Get ready to switch: AWS is dropping support for IE11

Looking into IoT? The company that built AWS' IoT architecture can help you Watch Now

With Microsoft soon ending support for Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) across its Microsoft 365 apps, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also reminded its users that it too will soon drop IE 11 support for its key websites and applications.

AWS is phasing out IE 11 support from July 31 through to July 31, 2022. This week, it stopped testing whether IE 11 functioned correctly on new features in the AWS Management Console features and new web pages.

However, for now it will fix IE 11-related bugs that are specific for existing features and pages but it's also going to soon start prodding users to upgrade to a modern browser, according to an update from the cloud company.

In "late 2021", AWS will issue pop-up notifications for those using IE 11 to access pages or applications. AWS will also provide reminders to upgrade to Chromium-based Edge, Firefox, or Chrome.

Web-based services that will be affected by degraded IE 11 support include Amazon Chime or Amazon Honeycode, AWS Documentation, AWS Marketing, AWS Marketplace, and AWS Support.

"One year from today we will discontinue our support for IE 11 and you will need to use a browser that we support," notes AWS spokesperson Jeff Barr.

Microsoft is dropping IE 11 support for apps like Teams and Outlook on the web from August 17, a year after announcing its plan to drop the legacy browser.

It's also dropping support for IE on many versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022 and encouraging customers to move to the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft released IE 11 in October 2013 along with Windows 8.1. The new Edge has an IE11 compatibility feature for displaying Outlook content. It's a complete version of IE's old Trident engine that runs in an Edge tab. As ZDNet's Simon Bisson points out, it's likely to be tricky for admins to maintain this feature.