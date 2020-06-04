AWS brings EC2 C5a instances, powered by AMD, into general availability

Amazon Web Services is making cloud instances powered by AMD's Epyc Rome chips generally available. The Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) C5a instances, powered by the 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors, offer the lowest cost per x86 virtual CPU in the Amazon EC2 portfolio.

They're well-suited compute-intensive workloads that can take advantage of the 2nd Gen Epyc processor's high core counts, including video game development and hosting.

Powered by a processor running at frequencies up to 3.3Ghz, the Amazon EC2 C5a instances are available in eight configurations, with up to 96 virtual CPUs.

The is the sixth instance family at AWS powered by Epyc processors. AWS has used AMD processors for cloud instances since early 2018.

"The 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver the levels of performance required for our customers to confidently bring compute-focused workloads to the cloud," Forrest Norrod, SVP and GM of AMD's Data Center and Embedded Solutions Group, said in a statement. "With the new Amazon EC2 C5a instances, we are strategically expanding our presence and capabilities with AWS. Even more importantly, together we are helping to continuously improve the end user cloud experience."

The new instances are now generally available in the AWS US East, AWS US West, AWS Europe and AWS Asia Pacific regions.

