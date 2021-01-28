AWS launches free eight-week app development training series on Twitch

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced it will be live streaming the first episode of its eight-part weekly series on how to build a serverless application in the AWS cloud on Thursday, January 28 via Twitch.

Over the course of the AWS Dev Hour: Building Modern Applications series, developers will receive a step-by-step guide on how to build a full-stack, cloud-native application in the AWS Cloud using the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK).

Viewers will have the chance to code in real time alongside the hosts by leveraging AWS Lambda, DynamoDB, API Gateway, React libraries, authentication, Simple Storage Service, Simple Queue Service, CodePipeline, and more.

AWS said attendees will also learn the best practices for building applications and how AWS cloud-native applications differ from on-premises.

The series will be hosted by the company's Australian-based delivery readiness technical lead Ben Newtown and associate solutions architect May Kyaw.

The new series is part of the company's commitment to provide free skills training to 29 million people globally by 2025. It is the fourth training series that has been developed by AWS on Twitch. The other series have looked at topics including machine learning and how to become a certified cloud practitioner.

"Providing free access to technical skills training has been an important priority for us for many years. We know access to skills training can help unlock opportunities and have a positive, long-term impact for our employees, customers, and communities," AWS training and certification director of learning products Scott Barneson said.

Each weekly episode, available in English, will live stream on Thursday at 4:00 pm PST on the AWS Twitch channel. Developers have the chance to submit questions and share their progress during each live stream. Episodes will also be available on-demand on Twitch after each live stream.

