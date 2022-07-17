/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Become a Chess Grandmaster for just $50

Turbocharge your intermediate chess skills with 56 hours of instruction from a Grandmaster on strategy, tactics, endgames, and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

With work and family obligations, it's difficult for a lot of us to carve out time for some of our favorite activities. Fortunately, one of the biggest advantages of today's technology is that we save time and money by not having to get a gym membership for effective daily workouts or budget for high tuition and go back to school for career skills training. And if you happen to be a chess enthusiast, you can now boost your intermediate game skills with lifetime access to 56 hours of Grandmaster chess instruction with The Chess Masterclass Bundle with Grandmaster Damian Lemos.

ZDNet Recommends

Instructor Damian Lemos achieved a FIDE Master title when he was just 14 years old and became an International Master the following year. He was a Grandmaster at 18 years old, so you know you're learning from the best. Current users have shown their satisfaction with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

He will demonstrate move by move how to create winning positions without waiting for your opponent to make tactical errors in "Positional Chess Masterclass" and "Middlegame Masterclass", each with 9.5 hours of lessons. "Middlegame Masterclass" will also feature an analysis of 16 carefully selected games to teach the most effective guiding principles you should follow to play strongly from all middlegame positions.

The "Chess Strategy Masterclass" provides an analysis of 15 games chosen to show clearly how to plan and build solidly constructed winning positions as you're playing. In "Chess Tactics Masterclass", Damian will display breakdowns of spectacular tactics used in the past to show you the critical piece formations that made them work. You will learn how to spot clues in those positions and the most efficient way to analyze every line to prevent nasty surprises from showing up in your games.

The Chess Masterclass Bundle with Grandmaster Damian Lemos

 $49 at ZDNet Academy

Next, learn the best methods of attacking your opponent's king over 10 hours with 14 masterpieces of attack in "Damian Lemos' Attacking Masterclass". No matter where the king is placed or how well-defended it is, you'll know exactly what to do at the opening or middlegame.

Finally, you can not only learn secrets about practical endgames but also the vitally important pre-endgame transition in the "Endgame Masterclass". It mixes general principles with analyzing games from the best, such as Kasparov, Karpov, and Capablanca.

Send your chess skill level soaring with 56 hours of instruction; get The Chess Masterclass Bundle with Grandmaster Damian Lemos today while it's available for just $49, down 75% from the original $199 price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant
screen-shot-2022-07-12-at-5-53-45-pm.png

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant

Business
The four-day week will solve some of work's biggest problems - but only if companies can adapt
Young man leaving the office pushing a bicycle accompanied by his male colleague talking together and looking happy

The four-day week will solve some of work's biggest problems - but only if companies can adapt

Productivity
Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that
This cable contains the appropriate E-March chip.

Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that

Office Hardware & Appliances