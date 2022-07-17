Become a Chess Grandmaster for just $50

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

With work and family obligations, it's difficult for a lot of us to carve out time for some of our favorite activities. Fortunately, one of the biggest advantages of today's technology is that we save time and money by not having to get a gym membership for effective daily workouts or budget for high tuition and go back to school for career skills training. And if you happen to be a chess enthusiast, you can now boost your intermediate game skills with lifetime access to 56 hours of Grandmaster chess instruction with The Chess Masterclass Bundle with Grandmaster Damian Lemos.

ZDNet Recommends The best gaming laptops These top gaming notebooks provide the power you need to get your game on anywhere. Read now

Instructor Damian Lemos achieved a FIDE Master title when he was just 14 years old and became an International Master the following year. He was a Grandmaster at 18 years old, so you know you're learning from the best. Current users have shown their satisfaction with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

He will demonstrate move by move how to create winning positions without waiting for your opponent to make tactical errors in "Positional Chess Masterclass" and "Middlegame Masterclass", each with 9.5 hours of lessons. "Middlegame Masterclass" will also feature an analysis of 16 carefully selected games to teach the most effective guiding principles you should follow to play strongly from all middlegame positions.

The "Chess Strategy Masterclass" provides an analysis of 15 games chosen to show clearly how to plan and build solidly constructed winning positions as you're playing. In "Chess Tactics Masterclass", Damian will display breakdowns of spectacular tactics used in the past to show you the critical piece formations that made them work. You will learn how to spot clues in those positions and the most efficient way to analyze every line to prevent nasty surprises from showing up in your games.

Next, learn the best methods of attacking your opponent's king over 10 hours with 14 masterpieces of attack in "Damian Lemos' Attacking Masterclass". No matter where the king is placed or how well-defended it is, you'll know exactly what to do at the opening or middlegame.

Finally, you can not only learn secrets about practical endgames but also the vitally important pre-endgame transition in the "Endgame Masterclass". It mixes general principles with analyzing games from the best, such as Kasparov, Karpov, and Capablanca.

Send your chess skill level soaring with 56 hours of instruction; get The Chess Masterclass Bundle with Grandmaster Damian Lemos today while it's available for just $49, down 75% from the original $199 price.