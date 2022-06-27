Put a lifetime of Jillian Michaels training in your pocket

StackCommerce

That gym membership you signed up for at the beginning of the year may be a distant memory, but if your summer wardrobe isn't fitting quite the way you'd like, there's no reason to despair. You can get a lifetime of expert fitness and diet coaching from one of the top fitness experts in the world: Jillian Michaels.

It's common sense that you'll stick longest with the workouts you like best, so your go-to app must offer a wide range of exercises from which to choose. With more than 800 workout videos, the Jillian Michaels Fitness App provides more than enough options to keep you from getting bored.

The videos cover all levels of experience, from beginning to advanced, and you'll find everything from targeted routines to HIIT and more. Additionally, you can customize the app to show you just the ones you like best. Simply exclude any workouts you don't like or change the order that you see them. The app lets you adjust each exercise's intensity and transition times. You can even apply filters to see only the options with the equipment you prefer using.

You can get your favorite earbuds out and listen to audio-only routines when exercising outside. Plus, you can also listen to your personal playlists during your workouts; the app has a Beat Sync feature that adjusts the beat of your music to match your training pace.

Of course, physical exercise is not the only essential component of wellness. Jillian is well aware that mental health and diet are also of utmost importance. Thus, the app includes audio-only meditations and an Advanced Meal Planner System (AMP).

You can download the Jillian Michaels Fitness App for both iOS and Android, and users gave it quite impressive ratings on both. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play and 4.7 stars out of 5 on the App Store.

Customize your diet and fitness routine to your preferences with the Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App (Lifetime Subscription). New customers can purchase it for just $149.99 or 66% off.