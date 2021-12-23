Begin training for a well-paid career in cloud technology as a MS Azure professional for only $35

StackCommerce

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Businesses of all sizes are now migrating their operations to the cloud, and it's caused a severe shortage of workers with the skills to accomplish it. That makes Azure a perfect path for breaking into the lucrative tech industry. And even if you don't have any tech experience, The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle teaches you everything required to become a certified Azure expert.

Of course, if you happen to already be familiar with Azure and just want an official certification to turbocharge your resume, the 1-hour "AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021" can make that happen. "AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Full Course" offers a comprehensive overview, and you can prep for the following certification with "AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep". Don't be intimidated; the courses guide you through every step.

With lifetime access, you don't have to rush through the courses. So you can just wait until you're ready for the next level to accumulate more official certifications. "AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep" can be a big help, and "AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam" is a huge favorite with students, who rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Certified Azure architect and developer Scott Duffy is the instructor and brings two decades of experience with Microsoft technologies.

Experienced software developers can take "New for 9.2! Part 1 Foundation Certification Training" to get certified in the latest TOGAF 9.2 standard. It covers the specific of assessing enterprises and creating solutions to meet current needs, as well as those of the future. No experience with TOGAF is mandatory, but at least some experience with problem-solving at the enterprise level.

Don't pass up this opportunity to become an Azure expert; grab The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle now while it's only $34.99.