The 4th of July weekend is upon us, and while that primarily means BBQs and fireworks, it also means the chance to snag holiday deals over the weekend. Best Buy's 4th of July sale lasts now through Tuesday, July 4, and you'll find discounted prices on tech products from Apple, Samsung, LG, Garmin, and more.
We've rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's 4th of July sale so you can celebrate not only independence, but saving some serious cash. (You can also check out the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've found, too.)
Apple's lightest MacBook is just $800 this weekend, saving you $200. The M1 chip offers fast speeds, and you can count on up to 18 hours of battery life for this model.
This Samsung soundbar and speaker system will upgrade your movie, TV, or gaming experience for just $1,000 during Best Buy's sale. You can expect crisp clear sound thanks to features like built-in Dolby Atmos, SpaceFit Sound Pro, and Game Mode Pro.
While normally $1,300, this LG OLED A2 series TV is $700 off during the 4th of July sale. Its OLED panel produces an incredible color range for more lifelike images, and it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri for hands-free, voice controls over your TV and connected devices.
ZDNET named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra the best Android tablet on the market today, and it's currently on sale for $1,000. It features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, runs Android 12, and comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus included in the box.
Save $50 on Apple's only over-the-ear headphones that have features like Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio. The sound quality of the Apple AirPods Max is by far the best of any Apple headphones today, especially with their ANC technology that meets or exceeds what competitors like Sony and Bose currently offer.