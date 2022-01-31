Best Amazon Warehouse deals available right now: February 2022

If you're shopping for tech gadgets to help your day-to-day, you can take advantage of some great markdown deals from Amazon Warehouse. This special storefront from Amazon specializes in re-selling open-box, pre-owned, and customer-returned items. And don't let the word "used" scare you off: Each item goes through an inspection process to determine if its able to be resold and each item's listing clearly states what kind of working condition it's in. These range from "like new" to "acceptable," with like new meaning "you'd never know it was used" and acceptable meaning "it works, but shows wear." One thing to keep in mind while looking at our deals here is that since Amazon Warehouse mostly sells customer-returned items and open-box units, supplies are extremely limited. Some items may only have one or two units available at a particular list price at any given time. So make sure you act fast if you see something you like.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11-inch for $203 $66 off, like new condition Amazon This like new Chromebook Flex is just a little over $200 at Amazon Warehouse, letting you snag a great deal if you're looking for a casual use laptop or a computer for your kids to do schoolwork with. It's powered by a MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which is more than enough for streaming, web browsing, and writing essays for class. The 10 hour battery life means your kids won't have to worry about lugging around a power cable all day at school, and you won't have to stay tethered to a wall outlet while answering emails. The 2-in-1 form factor also lets you get the best of both a tablet and a traditional laptop, and Dolby Audio-enhanced sound drivers give you crisp, clean sound for virtual classes, video calls, and streaming music.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 (2021) for $2,327 $122 off, like new condition Amazon Getting a used MacBook Pro from Amazon Warehouse is going to be one of the few ways you can get a discount, and even then, it's not going to be a huge markdown. While this model is just $100 or so off asking price, it's still a solid deal if you're looking for a 2021 M1 MacBook. It has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage space and processing power to handle everything from graphic design and video editing to classwork and virtual meetings. The battery gives you up to 21 hours of use on a full charge, so you can work either all day or over several typical class days or office shifts before you need to plug in. And if you need to set up an external display for multitasking, you can connect a second screen via the Thunderbolt 4 port for 4K output support. Also: Best MacBook and Mac Mini deals available right now

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet 16GB for $34 $16 off, good condition Amazon For a tablet on a budget, right now you can pick up a "good" condition Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $34. For the price, you're getting a decently-sized 7-inch tablet, 16GB of storage (expandable of up to 512GB via microSD), and a software experience that bundles in popular media streaming and entertainment apps. The Fire 7 does have an ad-supported lockscreen, but that's a small price to pay for how much value you're getting here.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet 32GB for $45 $65 off, good condition Shutterstock For a slightly more capable tablet, try the Fire HD 8 Plus. It's got a bigger display, double the storage at 32GB, and is one of our top picks among the Fire lineup. While the last feature may not matter to everyone, when docked with Amazon's wireless charging dock, this portable tablet becomes an Echo Show. You can expect the battery to last up to 12 hours per charge and shouldn't run into any trouble when browsing the web, reading, and streaming movies, thanks to the 3GB of RAM. The Fire HD 8 Plus typically sells for $109, so this Amazon Warehouse deal puts it at more than 50% off.

HP Pavilion x360 for $633 $81 off, like new condition Amazon The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 version of the brand's well-known workhorse laptop. And at Amazon Warehouse, you can get a decent discount on a like-new, used unit. It features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1080p touchscreen for better control over apps and programs as well as hand-writing notes and digital drawing or painting. It also features Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for ultra-fast wireless internet speeds, Bluetooth connectivity for wireless peripherals, and USB-C fast-charging to give you up to 50 percent battery in just 45 minutes. And on a full charge, you'll get up to 8 hours of use out of your laptop, which is perfect for a typical office shift or day in class.

MSI Prestige 15 for $1,452 $347 off, like new condition Amazon The MSI Prestige 15 is a laptop that is tailor-made for creative professionals. The 15.6-inch display produces excellent 4K resolution as well as up to 100 percent of the Adobe sRGB color range. It's also factory calibrated for DeltaE<2 accuracy, so you can be confident your on-screen art and real-life prints will look nearly identical; you can also connect a second 4K display via the Thunderbolt 3 port for easier multitasking. It's built with 32GB of RAM for tons of processing power and speed, and you can expand that up to 64GB as your needs change. It also has a 1TB SSD for plenty of storage for raw art files, photos, and video. Wi-Fi 6 gives you super fast wireless internet speeds, which is crucial for sending mock-ups and progress updates to clients. The 180-degree hinge lets you open up the laptop into a flat configuration for easier drawing or sharing your screen with a client during a meeting. The laptop chassis is also tested against MIL-810G standards for durability, so you can rest assured that your new-to-you laptop can withstand bumps, drops, and spills.

What is Amazon Warehouse? Amazon Warehouse is a special storefront for Amazon where they sell open box, used items in like new condition, and customer returned items at a discounted price. You can find just about anything, from clothing and books to laptops and TVs on the Amazon Warehouse store page. It differs from Amazon Outlet in that it does not sell overstocked items or new items on clearance.

How does Amazon Warehouse work? When a customer returns something to Amazon, it goes through an inspection process to determine what kind of condition the item is in. Most of the time, a customer returns something right away, either because they received the wrong item, it doesn't fit correctly, or it just doesn't suit their needs like they thought. Sometimes, customers return things for arbitrary reasons like color preferences. Items with zero wear and tear (like a laptop someone didn't like because it was silver rather than dark gray) may get labeled "open box" if it includes all original packaging and paperwork. If there is zero to minimal wear and tear and/or the item is missing some original packaging or paperwork, it may be listed as "like new." And the ratings only go downhill from there as damage and cosmetic wear is assessed; the lowest condition rating is "used - acceptable," which means that the item works, it just has tons of cosmetic wear and may be missing things like original power cables, manuals, or packaging. Items rated "acceptable" can be bought at steep discounts if you don't mind your new-to-you product looking like it went through all nine circles of retail hell. You just have to be very aware that cosmetic wear can also lead to hardware failure in tech items like laptops, tablets, and phones; so you can celebrate finding an iPhone 11 for $200, but just remember that the spiderwebbed case may be hiding some broken hardware as well.

What does "open-box" mean? An item listed as "open box" can apply to a variety of situations, but usually they are items that either arrived at the store with heavily damaged original packaging or were a customer return with near-zero wear and all original packaging. Open box is also sometimes referred to as "scratch and dent," since customers typically shy away from buying new items in beat up boxes, even if the laptop (or whatever it is) is in pretty much perfect condition. An intrepid shopper can snag some pretty awesome deals if they're willing to consider open box and scratch-and-dent sales.

Do Prime members get special Amazon Warehouse discounts? There may be flash deals from time to time that Prime members get early access to, but on the whole? Amazon Warehouse doesn't really offer extra discounts on items since it's really a way for the company to recoup retail and shipping losses.

