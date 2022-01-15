Best smartphone deals available right now: January 2022

ZDNet

Shopping for your next smartphone upgrade? There's an abundance of high-performance options on the market, with a generous selection to choose from within every price point. In fact, below we've rounded up the very best smartphone promotions from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and more -- all which currently sell for significantly less than the original price. So if you had an ideal smartphone in mind, at least one of these deals should fit right into your budget.

Also: Best smartphones 2022: Weighing in the top choices

Pricing Summary

Best Apple iPhone deals Unless you're willing to pay in full, the best place to buy the latest iPhone for less is at your local carrier store. Whether its Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, there's always a buy-one-get-one or "free iPhone on us" promotion happening, especially during the holidays. Fortunately, iPhones have also become such a revenue driver for US carriers that a deal can always be had no matter what time of the year. So, here are the best deals on the iPhone 13 and 12 series. More: Best Apple iPhone deals available right now: January 2022

Best Samsung Galaxy deals If you're more in favor of Android's spin on mobile, then Samsung's Galaxy lineup may suit your needs. Samsung has been at the forefront of display innovation for some time and remains a leader in foldable technology. Speaking of, Best Buy is currently running deals on the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, making now the best time to venture into the folding phone world. Also, the just-released Galaxy S21 FE is under a few promotions at Samsung and Best Buy, both which are tagging in an extra $100 credit for accessories. More: Best Samsung phones 2022 | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review

Best Google Pixel deals There's no denying that Google's Pixel lineup produces industry-leading photography, thanks in part to the company's AI smarts. Up until 2020, Pixel smartphones have always prioritized an bare-bones Android experience over the shiny glass finishes and quad-camera setups found on competing devices. Last year, Google took to the premium route once again, bringing a renewed focus on high-end smartphones with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While the two are fairly new devices and short of any notable deals, the predecessor, Pixel 5, can be yours for just $319 on Amazon. Thanks to the stellar computational photography and Google's commitment to software updates, the Pixel 5 runs like a champ and for many years to come. More: Why I replaced my iPhone with Google's newest Android phone

Best Motorola Moto g deals Motorola was once popular for the Razr, a smartphone that lived in the pockets of consumers everywhere, capable of hanging up calls with a flip. While its innovative attempt to bring that flare back in 2020 was a big miss, there's one thing that Motorola has done right -- at least in the US market: budget smartphones. Thanks to its Moto g series, Motorola has managed to carve out a piece of market share in the US, which is mostly dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. Right now, you can save more with the latest Moto g smartphones, consisting of the Moto g Stylus for $249 ($50 off), Moto g Power for $199 ($50 off), and the Moto g Fast for $169 ($30 off). More: Motorola needs to flip back after its flawed brand reboot | Best cheap 5G phones 2022



Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.