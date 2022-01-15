Best smartphone deals available right now: January 2022

Whether you're upgrading from the old or buying your very first, these are the best deals available on smartphones by Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.

Shopping for your next smartphone upgrade? There's an abundance of high-performance options on the market, with a generous selection to choose from within every price point. In fact, below we've rounded up the very best smartphone promotions from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and more -- all which currently sell for significantly less than the original price. So if you had an ideal smartphone in mind, at least one of these deals should fit right into your budget.

Pricing Summary

Model

Retail price

Best available price

iPhone 13 Series

$729 - $1,199

Verizon (Up to $1,000 off)

iPhone 12 Series

$599 - $1,099

T-Mobile (Up to $800 off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

$699

$699 (Free $100 gift card and Galaxy Buds Live)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

$1,799

$1,169 ($630 off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

$999

$649 ($350 off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

$699

$580 ($120 off)

OnePlus 9 Series

$749 - $1,069

$599 - $849 (Up to $225 off)

OnePlus 8T

$749

$399 ($350 off)

Google Pixel 5

$699

$319 ($389 off)

Motorola Moto g Series

$169 - $299

$159 - $249 (up to $50 off)

apple-iphone-13.png

Best Apple iPhone deals

Unless you're willing to pay in full, the best place to buy the latest iPhone for less is at your local carrier store. Whether its Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, there's always a buy-one-get-one or "free iPhone on us" promotion happening, especially during the holidays. Fortunately, iPhones have also become such a revenue driver for US carriers that a deal can always be had no matter what time of the year. So, here are the best deals on the iPhone 13 and 12 series.

Verizon: Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 13 with a trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan

$0 at Verizon

T-Mobile: Save up to $800 on the iPhone 12 Pro with a trade-in and Magenta MAX plan

$200 at T-Mobile
samsung-galaxy-phones.png

Best Samsung Galaxy deals

If you're more in favor of Android's spin on mobile, then Samsung's Galaxy lineup may suit your needs. Samsung has been at the forefront of display innovation for some time and remains a leader in foldable technology. Speaking of, Best Buy is currently running deals on the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, making now the best time to venture into the folding phone world. Also, the just-released Galaxy S21 FE is under a few promotions at Samsung and Best Buy, both which are tagging in an extra $100 credit for accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Geek Squad-certified, for $1,169 ($630 off)

$1169 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Geek Squad-certified, for $649.99 ($350 off)

$649 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with free $100 Samsung Credit + Galaxy Buds Live ($270 value) for $699

$699 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB for $579.99 ($120 off)

$579 at Amazon
oneplus-9-pro.png

Best OnePlus deals

OnePlus has come a long way since its flagship killer days, but continues to produce some of the most premium smartphones on the market, while undercutting that of Apple and Samsung. Its latest, at least in the global market, is the 9 series, which is currently discounted at OnePlus and Amazon. You can pick up the flagship, OnePlus 9 Pro, for $844 ($225 off), and the less-flashy OnePlus 9 for $599 ($150 off). Both devices sport Hasselblad-powered cameras and can be had for significantly less during these early year sales. If you're on a tighter budget, the OnePlus 8T, packed with 12GB of RAM, is discounted to just $399 right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB for $844 ($225 off)

$844 at Amazon

OnePlus 9 128GB for $599 ($130 off)

$599 at Amazon

OnePlus 8T 256GB, T-Mobile, for $399 ($350 off)

$399 at OnePlus
google-pixel-phones.png

Best Google Pixel deals

There's no denying that Google's Pixel lineup produces industry-leading photography, thanks in part to the company's AI smarts. Up until 2020, Pixel smartphones have always prioritized an bare-bones Android experience over the shiny glass finishes and quad-camera setups found on competing devices. Last year, Google took to the premium route once again, bringing a renewed focus on high-end smartphones with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While the two are fairly new devices and short of any notable deals, the predecessor, Pixel 5, can be yours for just $319 on Amazon. Thanks to the stellar computational photography and Google's commitment to software updates, the Pixel 5 runs like a champ and for many years to come. 

Google Pixel 5 for $319 ($380 off)

$319 at Amazon
motorola-phones.png

Best Motorola Moto g deals

Motorola was once popular for the Razr, a smartphone that lived in the pockets of consumers everywhere, capable of hanging up calls with a flip. While its innovative attempt to bring that flare back in 2020 was a big miss, there's one thing that Motorola has done right -- at least in the US market: budget smartphones. Thanks to its Moto g series, Motorola has managed to carve out a piece of market share in the US, which is mostly dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. Right now, you can save more with the latest Moto g smartphones, consisting of the Moto g Stylus for $249 ($50 off), Moto g Power for $199 ($50 off), and the Moto g Fast for $169 ($30 off).

Motorola Moto g Stylus (2021) for $249 ($50 off)

$249 at Motorola

Motorola Moto g Power (2021) for $199 ($50 off)

$199 at Motorola

Motorola Moto g Fast (2021) for $169 ($30 off)

$169 at Motorola

