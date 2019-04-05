Best Buy Flash Sale: Best deals from the 24-hour discount sale

Best Buy is in the middle of its day-long flash sale that ends promptly at 12:59am ET on April 6.
- Shop the sale: Best Buy Flash Sale
It's such a huge sale that you can find discounts on nearly every tech category, and on some of the most popular gadgets and laptops. Some of the deals are hard to ignore, too. We spotted a TV with built-in Amazon's Fire TV hardware for just $99, for instance, and an ASUS laptop for only $130.
If you're thinking about grabbing any of these bargains, either to kit out your home office or simply to treat yourself, you have until early Saturday. Go!
Best Buy's 24-hour Flash Sale
Here are our top picks:
Smartphones
- Unlocked 64GB iPhone X for $649.99
- Unlocked 64GB Google Pixel 2 X for $349.99
Televisions
- 32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 720p TV for $99.99 (normally $169.99)
- 43-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV for $199.99 (normally $299.99)
- 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV for $279.99 (normally $379.99)
- 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV for $349.99 (normally $449.99)
- 50-inch Sharp LED TV with built-in Roku TV for $230 (normally $339.99)
Computers
- 23.8-inch Dell Inspiron Touchscreen All-In-One for $880 (normally $1,029)
- 23.8-inch Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 Touchscreen All-In-One for $550 (save $679.99)
- 23.8-inch Asus Vivo AIO 23.8-inch Touchscreen All-In-One for $680 (save $799.99)
Laptops
- MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $949.99 (normally $1,199)
- MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,099 (normally $1,399)
- 11.6-inch Asus VivoBook laptop with Windows 10 S for $129.99 (normally $199.99)
Headphones
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (normally $99.99)
