Best Buy's big sale: Save on iPads, Apple and Galaxy watches, laptops, more

Best Buy's Anniversary Sale has tons of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Dyson, KitchenAid, and more, with big savings.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor on
prime-day-best-buy-deals.png

Best Buy's Anniversary Sale has major discounts on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more tech.

ZDNET

If you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, or smartwatch, or have been eyeing a KitchenAid, Ninja, or Dyson device and waiting for a sale, now's a good time to buy: Best Buy's Anniversary Sale runs this weekend, through Aug. 13. You'll find discounts on various iPad models (including the iPad Air, Pro, and Mini), Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, and laptops from HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more. 

ZDNET has rounded up the best deals available through Best Buy's sale below, by category. (There are also multiple models and storage options available for many of these devices; click through to see if the one you're looking for is on sale.) Check out some of the best Best Buy deals we've found below.

The best Best Buy deals: Anniversary Sale

Best Best Buy tablet deals

Apple iPad Air (5th-Gen), M1 chip, 10.9-inch
Apple/ZDNet

Best Best Buy smartwatch deals

apple-watch-8
Apple/ZDNET

Best Best Buy laptop deals

An HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop on a yellow background
HP/ZDNET

Best Best Buy gaming deals

Samsung Odyssey G7 Monitor Prime Day
Samsung/ZDNET

Best Best Buy kitchen gadget deals

kitchenaid-1
Amazon/ZDNET

For more, you can also check out our roundups of the best Apple deals, the best laptop deals, the best headphone deals, and the best TV deals available now.

