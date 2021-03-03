Best Buy's Lively app now available on Apple Watch as part of retailer's healthcare push

As part of its efforts to expand into the healthcare market, electronics retail giant Best Buy said Wednesday that its Lively Health & Safety Services app is now available on the Apple Watch.

Best Buy first outlined its healthcare ambitions in 2019, including a five-year plan to move from selling wearables and devices to adding the analytics and services needed to help senior citizens age in place.

The Lively app was launched in February 2020 and pitched as a way for older adults gain easy access to 24/7 emergency response agents, registered nurses and board-certified doctors, along with daily health tips and other healthy lifestyle type services.

The watchOS addition is a natural progression considering the nature of the app and Best Buy's broader healthcare goals. Best Buy noted that it worked closely with Apple on the development of the watchOS app, specifically on an upcoming hard fall detection feature built on Apple's new fall detection API.

"By offering these powerful safety features on Apple Watch, we're creating a new way to achieve a greater sense of connection and independence for older adults, and added peace of mind for both them and their families," said David Inns, Best Buy Health's president of active aging. "It's the perfect next step in furthering Best Buy Health's mission to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections."

RELATED: