Best Cyber Monday 2018 laptop deals: Apple, Dell, HP, and more

If you weren't satisfied with the Black Friday deals on laptops, Cyber Monday gives you a second chance to find a laptop at the price you want. While there probably won't be as many sales as over Black Friday, many of the same retailers are back with second helpings of savings. We'll keep updating the deals, so check back over the next couple of days as more stores announce their Cyber Monday plans.

HP

14z -- AMD E2 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 14-inch display -- $169.99

15-bs121nr -- Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch display -- $299.99

17z -- AMD A9 processor, 17.3-inch display -- $339.99

15t -- Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch display -- $499.99

Chromebook x2 -- Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12.3-inch display -- $549.99

Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15t -- Core i7 processor, 8GB, 1TB hard drive, GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 15.6-inch touchscreen -- $749.99

Zbook x2 -- Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen -- $849.00

Spectre x360 13t -- Core i7 processor, 13.3-inch touchscreen -- $989.99

Newegg

Asus VivoBook F441 -- AMD A9 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch full HD display -- $399.99

Lenovo IdeaPad -- AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 6GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch display -- $399.99

Asus VivoBook S15 -- Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch full HD display -- $569.99

Asus TUF -- Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, GeForce GTX 1050Ti, 15.6-inch full HD display -- $699

Lenovo Flex 5 -- Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen -- $749.99

Dell Inspiron -- Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, 15.6-inch full HD display -- $799.99

Acer Aspire 7 -- Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1060, 17.3-inch full HD display -- $949.99

Walmart

MSI Performance Gaming Laptop -- Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 15.6-inch display -- $799.99

eBay

Apple MacBook Air (previous generation) -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.3-inch display -- $749.99