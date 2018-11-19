Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

It's almost weird that Cyber Monday is still a thing.

There used to be clear-cut lines between Black Friday and the Monday after, but now, most retailers and vendors -- even the brick and mortar ones -- hold their sales online. And they often start a full week before Thanksgiving and last for weeks.

This year, Cyber Monday will be Nov. 26. And while we know every site from Amazon to Walmart plans to discount many devices for the "holiday," they've yet to announce their official sales and seem instead to be waiting for Black Friday to pass.

So, if you want to see what sort of Black Friday deals are happening, check out ZDNet's guide here. If you'd like to see Cyber Monday deals instead, bookmark this page. We will update it when the sales go live with all the best tech deals to be had.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2018 begins on the Monday following Black Friday. This year, it's on Nov. 26.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?

Historically, Cyber Monday has been a single day of online sales, but now, it's a week-long event (called Cyber Week) that follows weeks of pre-Black Friday and Black Friday sales.

As for Black Friday, it used to be an in-store-only, one-day only sale at brick-and-mortar shops. Now, it has taken over the month of November and is available online, too. So, both are fairly similar, with the exception being you will see more hype surrounding Black Friday.

Should you skip Black Friday?

No. Although Cyber Monday and Black Friday have basically become the same thing, it's worth paying special attention to Black Friday deals. With savings both in-store and online, the item you want will most likely be discounted. If you wait until Cyber Monday, you might miss a great deal. Traditionally, Cyber Monday tends to have fewer deals available, and of course, it's only online.

How do you know when a deal is a good deal?

Easy. You can check our guide here. But if you want to do some leg work yourself, we recommend using price trackers and checkers. There's a website called camelcamelcamel that allows you to view price history for over 18 million products on Amazon. There is also a Chrome extension called WikiBuy that'll tell if you an item is listed cheaper elsewhere.

But the best advice we have is to just compare prices at other retailers and vendors. It isn't easy, but if you want to save money, it's worth it.

What can you expect from Cyber Monday?

Your guess is as good as ours, but thankfully, we can look at past years to determine what to expect. Here are our best predictions:

Amazon will continue to have sales on its own devices. It'll also have limited-time flash sales on products from other manufacturers.

Walmart will offer sales on everything from 4K TVs to laptops.

Best Buy will try to get you to shop at its store versus Amazon or Walmart, so there will likely be deep discounts across several tech categories.

eBay will have sales on everything from sneakers to smartwatches.

You get the idea. Deals galore.

Which retailers will have the best Cyber Monday deals?

Glad you asked! We rounded them up below.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Retailers

Amazon

See it now: Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Amazon has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Best Buy

See it now: Best Buy Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Best Buy has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Costco

See it now: Costco Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Costco has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

eBay

See it now: eBay Better than Black Friday 2018 sale

eBay has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Jet

See it now: Jet Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Jet has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Newegg

See it now: Newegg Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Newegg has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Office Depot and Office Max

See it now: Office Depot Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Office Depot and OfficeMax has yet to announce their official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Staples

See it now: Staples Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Staples has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Target

See it now: Target Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Target has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Walmart

See it now: Walmart Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Walmart has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Vendors

Google Store

See it now: Google Store Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Google and Google-owned Nest have announced a bunch of deals that will extend through Cyber Monday, with some sales starting as early as Nov. 18.

Dell

See it now: Dell Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Dell has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

HP

See it now: HP Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

HP has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Lenovo

See it now: Lenovo Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Lenovo has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

Microsoft Store

See it now: Microsoft Store Cyber Monday 2018 sale

Microsoft has yet to announce its official Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

