Best early Black Friday tech deals: Phones, laptops, smartwatches, more

Black Friday traditionally falls on the day after Thanksgiving, but this year, retailers nationwide are turning every day into November 26th. With massive global supply chain issues continuing to persist, you can find deals on the latest and greatest tech products marked down to Black Friday-low prices starting right now. There will be more promotions to come on the week of but delivery times may see an increase given the demand. To make your shopping trip a little more effortless, we've curated a list of the most recent and bang-for-your-buck deals on tech this early Black Friday.

INSIGNIA 65-inch Smart 4K TV for $479.99 $220 off This Black Friday, deck out the living with a new 65-inch 4K TV by INSIGNIA for only $479.99 ($699.99 MSRP). The smart TV carries all the essential features you need for an enjoyable multimedia experience: 4K resolution, built-in streaming services including Hulu and Netflix, voice remote via Alexa, and more. And with a $220 discount, the 65-inch offering is a steal of a deal.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Laptop for $1,349.99 $400 off Typically, 2-in-1 laptops are underwhelming as manufacturers put half of the effort towards the touch screen interface and another half towards the traditional laptop design. Lenovo's Yoga series, however, sets itself apart with a robust experience on both ends. The latest Yoga 9i 14 laptop is an excellent offering at $1,349.99 ($400 off), with a built-in Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11. And of course, you get the timeless 360-degree flip-and-fold design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $949.99 $100 off It was only months ago when Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. ZDNet's Matthew Miller gave the device an excellent rating, complimenting the flip phone for its improved durability and reasonable price, among other things. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for just $949.99 ($100 off) or as low as $349.99 with an eligible trade-in on the Samsung website. The best part? The discounted price tag is for the 256GB model which is twice the storage of the base.

Apple AirPods Pro for $197 $52 off Rarely are Apple products on sale, so when Amazon discounted the AirPods Pro to $197 ($249 MSRP), we knew it had to be on this list. The design is much more compact and ear-friendly than its predecessor, the AirPods, and Apple added Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive listening experience. With a $52 (21%) off discount, the AirPods Pro makes for one of the best truly wireless earbuds on the market today.

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $299.99 $100 off Have a furry animal that won't stop shedding all over the living room carpet? Enter the Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum. Now for only $299.99 ($100 off), Dyson has created a lightweight and versatile vacuum that's optimized for cleaning the bits and pieces in the nooks and crannies. It features the brand's iconic Soft Roller Cleaner Head for flexible maneuvering and a soft dusting brush to wipe your floors free of any fur or hair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $99 $50 off You don't have to pay a premium to get excellent audio when it comes to wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, now for just $99 ($50 off), makes for the perfect Black Friday treat to yourself, or a stocking stuffer come Christmas. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the earbuds when first released and labelled them as the go-to for Android users or those who weren't a fan of Apple's AirPods.

ECOVACS Deebot T8+ Vacuum for $449.99 $300 off Keep your house clean with the ECOVACS Deebot T8+ vacuum. ZDNet's Eileen Brown previously reviewed this robot vacuum and praised it for its ease of use, comprehensive app mapping, and optional add-ons. The difference between then and now is that the Deebot T8+ is now selling for only $449.99, a $300 discount.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Newegg over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.