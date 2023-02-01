Buying a Galaxy S23? Anker's new chargers are smaller and just as fast as Samsung's

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Anker announced today that it will be making a new family of mobile charging accessories that are specifically tailored to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, just ahead of today's Samsung's Unpacked event.
And since Samsung stopped throwing in a charger with its new phones, Anker's announcement came at a perfect time.
Anker's newest charging collection, dubbed the "Ace" line, so far includes two chargers: The Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) and the Anker 312 Charger (Ace, 25W). Anker promises these chargers to bring a more powerful and efficient charging experience for Samsung users.
The Anker 313 (Ace, 45W) is capable of charging the Galaxy S22 Ultra in just an hour, according to Anker. With foldable prongs, it's also 30% smaller than Samsung's 45W charger. Continuing to incorporate GaN technology into its mobile charging accessories, the Anker 313 takes strides in efficiency and sustainability.
The second charger, the Anker 312 (Ace, 25W) also includes foldable prongs, and according to Anker, can fully power the Samsung Galaxy S22 in under 1.5 hours. The 312 charger, however, does not implement GaN technology.
Both chargers power a device through a single USB-C port, support super fast charging and are equipped with Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology, which implements universal compatibility. So while the charger is optimized for Samsung Galaxy phones, it can also power other Android OS handsets and even iOS devices.
Anker has also applied its MultiProtect safety system to the chargers, which aids in temperature control and short-circuit protection.
The Anker 312 and 313 chargers are both available for purchase on Amazon and Anker's homesite today. The 312 retails for $14.99 and the 313 for $29.99, both a less expensive alternative for Samsung's official 45 W charger.